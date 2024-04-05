Margot Robbie's production reportedly looking to adapt 'Avengelyne' comic from 'Deadpool' creator

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment and X-Men producer Simon Kinberg are set to adapt Rob Liefeld's comic Avengelyne, with Olivia Wilde as director. According to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on April 4, 2024, the team is hoping to sell the project to film studios and streamers.

Avengelyne is a comic book character from the 1990s that was co-created by Cathy Christian and Rob Liefeld, the latter also being the creator of Deadpool. First published by Maximum Press in 1995, the Avengelyne comics have been released by multiple studios including Awesome Entertainment, Avatar Press, Arcana Studio, and Image Comics.

Margot Robbie's banner LuckyChap, which she runs along with her husband Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, has produced multiple films. These include films like Barbie, Promising Young Woman, and Saltburn. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde is notable for directing Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling.

Everything to know about Avengelyne, character details explored

Avengelyne is a fallen angel with the reputation of being a demon slayer. After being cast out of heaven by God, she begins life anew on Earth battling demons and monsters to save humanity from evil forces.

A 2016 article by Deadline describes Avengelyne as the most feared warrior in Heaven's Warhost. She also "single-handedly" broke into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell to "confront the Devil himself."

"She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. She was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on earth and is being groomed to be humankind’s last hope in a coming Armageddon," the article reads.

According to a website called Internationalhero, the fallen angel arrived on Earth in Manhattan after being banished from Heaven. She took refuge in Saint Augustine Church, where she was found by the priest, Father Peter Clifton, who became a close friend and ally of the angel. She also has a son called Magog with a demon, Kyle Wagner, whom she was tricked into bearing by the demon lord B'Liale.

The fallen angel is set to take part in Armageddon, a war that will take place in the near future. She is predicted to lead the Heavenly forces with the angel of Death, Passover, as her second in command.

Is three the lucky number for Avengelyne? Previous film attempts explored

This is not the first time an adaptation of Avengelyne has been attempted. In 2013, The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano and Rob Liefeld were reportedly working to make a film about the character, with Carano set to star as the titular heroine. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the two also attended the comic-con that year to promote the relaunch of the comic book series.

However, the film never materialized. A few years later, Paramount gained the film rights to the comic, as reported by Deadline in November 2016. With filmmaker Akiva Goldsman set to develop the new project, it was described as "John Wick with a fallen angel." This attempt was also unsuccessful as the film was never made.

However, Margot Robbie's LuckyChap has had a good run so far with its movies. Joining forces with Simon Kinberg, who has written and produced several X-Men films along with the Deadpool movies, fans think that the project is in good hands.

Margot Robbie made a splash in pop culture with 2023's Barbie, for which she was nominated at the Academy Awards in her capacity as producer. Besides the reported upcoming project, she will also produce a film adaptation of The Sims.

For her upcoming projects as an actress, Robbie is set to reunite with costar Ryan Gosling in an Ocean's 11 prequel. She will also star in a movie titled A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Colin Farrell.