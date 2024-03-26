5 ways Deadpool and Wolverine are similar (and 5 ways they are not)

Deadpool and Wolverine are two of the MCU's mightiest characters. According to the comics, the two characters have shared a mutual love-hate relationship, one that fans have been eager to see in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Although the two characters have polar opposite temperaments, their histories are intrinsically linked to each other. Meeting for the first time in 1994's Wolverine #88, they developed a deep hatred, according to the comics. The comics saw them fighting often, however. The Merc with a Mouth and the adamantium-clawed mutant gradually learned to respect each other and aid in many operations together.

Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, and James Howlett, aka Wolverine, are two comparable characters in the MCU. While they differ in many ways, their similarities have often been noted by fans.

5 ways Deadpool and Wolverine differ

1) Deadpool's use of weapons; Wolverine's use of Adamantium claws

Deadpool is one of the best swordsmen in the Marvel universe, carrying his two swords to every fight. Deadpool is no stranger to using guns and other weapons either, reminding the audience of his past as a mercenary. Wolverine, on the other hand, relies solely on his bestial strength to cause deadly injuries to his opponents.

2) Deadpool can teleport at will, unlike Wolverine

Deadpool is armed with personal teleportation devices, which help him escape whenever his opponent weighs heavily on him. Being a mercenary, teleportation is a handy superpower to have, one that Wolverine lacks.

3) Wolverine's uncontrollable rage compared to Deadpool's humor

In several instances, Wolverine has been compared to animals in the comics. The reason pertains to the superhero's rage, which can be easily triggered, causing mass damage to human life. Although at times Wolverine's rage can be useful in a fight, when uncontrolled, it can be dangerous for most people. Deadpool, however, approaches every situation with a dash of humor on his side, which enables him to think clearly.

4) Wolverine has Adamantium claws, unlike Deadpool

It is common knowledge that Wolverine's claws are of Adamantium. However, not just his claws but his entire skeletal system is made of Adamantium, making him a deadly mutant. The claws can cut through any surface with creative ease, providing Logan with weapons that are considered the best in the Marvel universe. Deadpool might be mutate, but his powers lack in comparison to Wolverine's natural strength.

5) Wolverine's memory is weaker compared to Deadpool

Wolverine has been through some rough patches throughout his life. However, his scrambled memory hasn't retained all the information about his past. The memory suspension has helped the superhero avoid losing his mind, as the trauma of living a long life would be deadly for him. Unlike him, Deadpool's memory is sharp, which helps the mercenary exact revenge on his enemies without any glitches.

5 ways Wade Wilson and Logan are similar

1) Both were subjects of the Weapon X program

Wolverine's involvement with Weapon X precedes Deadpool's. The Weapon X program wiped and changed Wolverine's memory while injecting him with Adamantium claws. Deadpool, as a later recruit of the program, received the healing factors that helped him beat the cancer he was dying from.

2) Both have regenerative healing

Both superheroes are capable of healing from gruesome injuries on their own. Wolverine was pumped with adamantium claws in the Weapon X program. The sample of Wolverine's DNA was later injected into Deadpool, giving him inhuman powers of regeneration and healing.

3) Deadpool and Wolverine both have mutant powers

Both superheroes have displayed capabilities beyond the human range. Wolverine was a born mutant with enhanced strength, healing powers, and heightened senses. Deadpool is a mutate who received his powers of regeneration through experimentation. However, their powers coincide, giving the superheroes kin-like qualities.

4) Both age slowly

Deadpool is known to be immortal, and Wolverine has lived for over 200 years, making him one of the oldest superheroes to exist. This is a result of the process of cell regeneration, which was made possible by the Weapon X program. Deadpool's immortality was granted by Thanos as a part of a ploy, whereas Wolverine's body is capable of staying young for years.

5) Wade and Logan are part of the X-Force

An elite force created by Cable after breaking away from the X-Men, the X-Force recruited Wade Wilson and Wolverine to help take down enemies. Together with more mutants with a killer instinct, they have dealt with threats to mutantkind with secrecy and stealth.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit screens on July 26, 2024.