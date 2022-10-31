Married to Medicine Season 9 reunion: Fans split after Quad and Anila clear their stance on perpetuating rumors about Toya

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired the second part of its reunion episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members as they hashed out their issues and tried to resolve their differences. While for some, it panned out well, for others, their relationships with fellow cast mates only turned out to be worse, creating major drama.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, both Quad and Anila presented different stories of how Toya's rumor originate, while clearing their stances that they didn't perpetuate the rumor. This dicussion left fans split on both sides.

Season 9 of the hit reality series has been extremely successful and popular as compared to its previous installments. Cast members include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Miss Quad Webb, and newcomer Audra Frimpong.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Toya reveals what was really going on with her this season; Quad and Anila point the finger at each other when it comes to who started the rumours about Toya's affair; the ladies finally confront Heavenly on her behavior."

Quad and Anila talk about Toya's rumor on Married to Medicine

On tonight's episode of Married to Medicine, host Andy Cohen continued with the second part of the reunion with the ladies. The episode uncovered a lot of issues that transpired between the women throughout the course of the ninth season, and it led to many problems being addressed and many rumors put to rest. However, it also led to a lot of drama, jeopardizing friendships and relationships for a long time.

The first issue addressed in the reunion episode was the ladies perpetuating rumors about Toya cheating on her husband Eugene by allegedly sleeping with another man in the neighborhood. The topic began with Toya's strained martial relationship with Eugene and the couple's road to recovering from the same.

Things took a turn for the worse when the host questioned Quad and Anila about perpetuating the rumor on Married to Medicine. Quad revealed that the only proof she had was what she heard from Heavenly. The latter told her that Simone had revealed Toya was cheating "but that we just had the wrong man." SImone, however, declined to ever tell Heavenly that.

Quad and Anila both had different versions of the rumor. Check out what they had to say.

Quad explained that there was a ladies night at Anila's house where the ladies from Toya's community got to talk and began the rumor. She then found out about the same from Anila via a phone call. Although the latter refused to divulge more details about the rumor, she "roped Zaina in to complete the story."

Quad also explained that the cast, including Toya, had spread a rumor about her allegedly sleeping with her contractor, which is why she wanted to hurt Toya, and thus spoke about the latter's rumor to clap back at her.

Meanwhile, Anila revealed that she didn't know that Zaina was even invited to the gathering. The former revealed that Zaina asked for a lift in her car to Quad's party and that she had "no malice intent to bring anything up." The Married to Medicine star then apologized for talking about the rumor, but assured Toya that she wasn't the one to originate the same.

Fans are split between Quad and Anila on Married to Medicine

Fans were split when it came to Quad and Anila's story about Toya's rumors. While some believed Quad was lying, others felt Anila originated the rumor. Check out what they have to say.

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Anila just keeps getting caught in lies. Quad didn't say Heavenly's name but Anila throws in her name to deflect off of her. Heavenly surrounds herself with disloyal people. She's better than them #Married2Med Anila just keeps getting caught in lies. Quad didn't say Heavenly's name but Anila throws in her name to deflect off of her. Heavenly surrounds herself with disloyal people. She's better than them #Married2Med

Dr. Bravo 👩🏽‍⚕️ @bravopharmacist #marriedtomedicine Anila just looked like an idiot. Quad admitted she talked about the rumor to hurt Toya but Anila still plays dumb even though she relayed the rumor. #Married2Med Anila just looked like an idiot. Quad admitted she talked about the rumor to hurt Toya but Anila still plays dumb even though she relayed the rumor. #Married2Med #marriedtomedicine https://t.co/9fbPKKDxcv

pins @Pins360 Quad lied about Toya and tried to throw others under the bus. Quad needs a storyline. Why is she even on #Married2Med ? She needs to be on a different show. Quad lied about Toya and tried to throw others under the bus. Quad needs a storyline. Why is she even on #Married2Med ? She needs to be on a different show.

Brianna H @Brianna25909601 Quad's timeline seems off. She pushed Toya's rumor before anything was said about her. #married2med Quad's timeline seems off. She pushed Toya's rumor before anything was said about her. #married2med

(Kah-MEE-la) @Love_KSJW Quad is a damn liar. First it’s Simone said it, then it’s Anila said it. Then it’s she said it to hurt her. #Married2Med Quad is a damn liar. First it’s Simone said it, then it’s Anila said it. Then it’s she said it to hurt her. #Married2Med

KittyBloom @Kittyb1oom #Married2Med Quad come to these reunions apologizing everytime, then back to being shady as soon as we turn the channel #marriedtomedicine Quad come to these reunions apologizing everytime, then back to being shady as soon as we turn the channel #marriedtomedicine #Married2Med

Season 9 of Married to Medicine has aired two dramatic parts of the reunion. The final part of the reunion is set to air next week on Sunday, November 6, 2022, on Bravo and will document cast members discussing further issues that transpired between them in the season.

Don't forget to tune in to Married to Medicine next week on Bravo.

