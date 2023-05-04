Marvel fans not impressed with Will Poulter's casting in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: "This might be the worst villain" 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is perhaps one of the most anticipated Marvel films of this year. James Gunn's final addition to the fun and quirky Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is set to feature several exciting things from the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the possibility of another long-lasting villain, Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter).

While the character managed to generate an initial buzz among the fanbase, it seems that the new look announcement and the film's recent screenings have changed the perception of the viewers in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not yet out globally, but with Will Poulter's new look and several screenings in limited theaters, fans seem to have realized that Poulter may not have been the right choice for the role.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the latest Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Twitter)

A post from Discussing Film, for instance, sparked this conversation on Twitter, where fans slammed the new villain. While opinions were mostly mixed, it seems that cinematic Warlock failed to live up to his character's hype in the comic books.

"He didn't particularly stand out tho": Fans react with mixed emotions to Will Poulter's Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Read our review: New look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’.Read our review: bit.ly/GuardiansDF New look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’.Read our review: bit.ly/GuardiansDF https://t.co/BFzmyEm2VK

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere globally on Friday, May 5, however before that, there have already been limited screenings across the world. With only a day-or-two to go for the premiere, there have also been several leaks of images and videos of the protagonists as well as the main antagonist.

But it seems that the reaction to Poulter's villain hasn't been outright positive this time.

While Marvel is generally praised for its casting choices, this time, however, it seems to have got it a little wrong with Will Poulter, the veteran actor who has been seen more as a humorous character. This is perhaps one of the reasons for these polarized reactions.

Anyhow, it is yet to be seen how the character is perceived by the masses after the film drops. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available in nearby theaters from Friday, May 5, globally.

