Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $45,000 for family of drowning victim

A fundraiser on GoFundMe was started for Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas after the man drowned while saving his two kids on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The fundraiser is being organized to help the family with some extra money, as Marvin left behind two sons, a wife, as well as his brother and mother.

The GoFundMe fundraiser being organized by Lesly, who is Marvin’s sister-in-law, has collected more than $45,000 in just 4 days. The target of the fundraiser is to reach a goal of $55,000, and as of now, more than 960 people have donated to the cause.

The About section of the GoFundMe also revealed that the money from the donation would be used to send his body back to Honduras for his funeral. The section reads:

“The extra money we can donate would be to help in part with the upbringing of little Dylan, who is going to need us a lot. I am here on behalf of his wife, brothers, and mom urging everyone to get together and donate everything they can to cover the expenses of sending his body back home so that his mother, who is in Honduras, can say goodbye to him.”

People donate more than $45,000 for a man who drowned while saving 2 sons. (Image via GoFundMe)

Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas’ body was found after 10 hours of search

Marvin's family visited Lake Nockamixon on Thursday, June 29, which is when the unfortunate drowning incident took place. When his sons accidentally got into the water, Marvin himself jumped in so he could rescue them. He succeeded in saving the children, but could not make it back to the land and eventually drowned in the lake.

The two children who that Marvin rescued are fine and have not suffered any injuries due to the accident.

The family also confirmed that Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas did not know how to swim. As soon as the authorities were informed about the accident, multiple boats from Point Pleasant, Bucks County, Haycock Fire Company, and the Palisades Regional started searching for him.

10 hours later, authorities were finally able to locate the body.

Entering Manhood @EnterManhood



Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas was spending the day with his 3-year-old son Dylan and a few friends on Lake Nockamixon when he "drowned in the lake,… The hero dad who drowned saving two kids was fishing with his young son when he sprang into action - even though he couldn't swim.Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas was spending the day with his 3-year-old son Dylan and a few friends on Lake Nockamixon when he "drowned in the lake,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The hero dad who drowned saving two kids was fishing with his young son when he sprang into action - even though he couldn't swim.Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas was spending the day with his 3-year-old son Dylan and a few friends on Lake Nockamixon when he "drowned in the lake,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SpDSC4lIsm

The GoFundMe page of Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas sheds light on the kind of person he was:

“Marvin was a very hardworking man, an excellent father. They were always going to see him with his son everywhere. That little one didn't leave his dad's side. Therefore, his wife and sons will need your help with any amount you can give thanks and blessings to everyone.”

Haycock Township Fire Chief Harry Grim, who was involved in the rescue operation, expressed his concern about people not following rules around water bodies:

“Unfortunately, people don't follow the rules, and the sad reality is it's not a smooth, gradual slope under the water, and they step off into a deep area, they take a gulp of water, and they die unfortunately. It shouldn't happen, but it does.”

At the moment, the family has not revealed many details about Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas's funeral. However, the GoFundMe states that the funeral and memorial service will likely take place in Honduras, where Marvin’s mother resides.

Poll : 0 votes