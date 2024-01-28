Masuimi Max GoFundMe raises over $7,000 as Playboy model found dead at Las Vegas home

Actress and model Masuimi Max was found dead at her Las Vegas residence on Thursday, January 25, 2024. She was 45. Authorities are yet to reveal additional details about the model's death. As per the New York Post, Max began her career back in 2000 and climbed the ladder of success quite quickly, featuring in numerous publications such as Alt, Maxim, Bizarre, and Playboy magazines.

Law enforcement officials were called in the morning in connection to Masuimi's demise. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched as a tribute to the deceased model. The fundraiser's purpose is to cover Max's funeral and memorial expenses. In the fundraiser post, she has been described as someone with "energy, glamour and charisma."

Fundraiser to cover funeral costs of deceased model Masuimi Max raised almost $8,000 out of $80,000 target

Playboy model Masuimi Max was found deceased in her bedroom; however, not much detail has been revealed regarding the death. A full-on investigation has been launched in order to unearth all the details. TMZ reported that authorities have not yet found signs of foul play in the model's death. As has been mentioned before, a GoFundMe memorial was launched two days ago.

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser,

"Masuimi unexpectedly passed away on January 25th, 2024. We are incredibly devastated and overwhelmed by the passing of our dear friend. It is impossible to replace what a beautiful, loving, talented, clever and artistic visionary she was."

It further added:

"She truly had the energy, glamour and charisma that elevated her to the status of a preferred model for a diverse range of brands, photographers, and artists in the modeling, film and fashion industries."

According to the fundraiser post, the beneficiaries of the funds would be Max's husband, Morat, and her family so that they can cover her funeral expenses. It has raised over $8,000 out of the targetted amount of $80,000.

People share condolences and tributes

Several people have expressed their condolences after the tragic death of Masuimi Max. Her friend, Ashleeta Beauchamp shared a heartfelt post as a tribute to Max. In the post, she wrote,

"I really hope she knew how much of an impact she had on women of color existing in subcultures that are not always welcoming to us."

Beauchamp added:

"I've never met anyone like her... She was a "girls girl" so she gave newbies chances and shared her wisdom about the industry. The way we reconnected felt so well intentioned and genuine."

American't Record, a record label run by Masuimi Max, her husband, and John Feeney, issued a statement talking about the deceased model. The statement read,

"Yesterday we lost a pivotal member of our punk rock family. Masuimi unexpectedly passed away on January 25th, 2024. We are incredibly devastated and overwhelmed by the passing of our dear friend. It is impossible to replace what a beautiful, loving, talented, clever and artistic visionary she was."

The community is shocked by the sudden demise of the 45-year-old model. However, the investigation is on, and authorities are trying to understand all the aspects of the case.

