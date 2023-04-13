"Maybe she should try sounding normal": AOC's 'fake' accent video surfaces online 

The Democratic socialist congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, famously known as AOC, was blasted online over her alleged “fake accent.” A video from 2019 surfaced where Alexandria spoke at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention. She responded to critics who pointed to her being employed as a bartender in the past, saying it is an attempt to delegitimize her role as a lawmaker.

The footage made the rounds on Twitter again on Tuesday, April 11, after the account @EndWokeness reposted the clip and combined it with a recent video of the congresswoman.

The account tried to point out that in the recent video, when Alexandria spoke about former President Donald Trump, she did not use the same accent she used in the 2019 clip. End Wokeness called AOC a “total fraud” in the caption.

Another user, @sweetcarolinatv, quote-tweeted the video and compared Alexandria with someone who sometimes tries to speak in a rich girl accent but then switches to a different accent that sounds like a black sister. The user further stated that AOC should try to sound normal.

Netizens react to AOC's "fake accent" video

In the first clip shared by End Wokeness, Alexandria stated that when Donald Trump picked up on the idea of MAGA (Make America Great Again), there were times of economic opportunity. She added:

"Wages rose until the 1970s."

The clip cut short abruptly and shifts to the clip from the 2019 convention, where she says:

“I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. There's nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat."

While some called out AOC for having a fake accent, others called her racist based on cultural appropriation. They explained that changing her speaking style in the presence of certain crowds should be considered insulting. A few also called her an actor who follows scripts and gets paid.

Michael Montero @MonteroOnBoxing @EndWokeness How is her literally changing her vocal cadence and accent when she speaks to certain crowds NOT considered racist, or at the very least, extremely insulting? And she's not the only one who does this, many of them do.

Rauren Collin @Raurmanpro @EndWokeness She's just a Communist Actor, installed and instructed what script to follow. Fake as they come.

SheyDawg @TheSheyDawg



SheyDawg @TheSheyDawg

Sounds like she's trying to be Hillary on the campaign trail "I don't feel no ways tired". @EndWokeness What is up with that fake accent when she's talking about being a bartender?

Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere



Politicians are actors



Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere

Politicians are actors

Politics is theatre @EndWokeness This is typical politician stuff

However, most people defended AOC and criticized the account End Wokeness for calling her a fraud. Many explained that people’s tone and vocal cadence changed while addressing different crowds. They said that code-switching is not a race thing as nobody would speak the same way while interviewing for a job as they speak to their friends.

AOC/Ron Klain/James Medlock Democrat @bradys_01 @EndWokeness If you think code switching is fraudulent or specifically a race thing, look me dead in the eye and tell me that you would talk the same way while interviewing for a job versus with friends you know very well.

Some even pointed out that changing one's cadence often happens subconsciously, depending on who that person is with.

Math Blast in Your @The80HDkid



Math Blast in Your @The80HDkid

Like yall believe she just doesn't know she's being recorded lmao @EndWokeness Do y'all have like...2 friends? I swear anybody who has a remotely diverse group of friends probably does this. We subconsciously modify our cadences depending on who you're with. It's not "fake".

Descry @Descry

In one setting she’s in an interview professional type setting with lights and a camera right in her face, in another she’s able to be more relaxed and free with how she talks.



Descry @Descry

In one setting she's in an interview professional type setting with lights and a camera right in her face, in another she's able to be more relaxed and free with how she talks.

Put anyone in this scenario and they will act differently depending on environment. @EndWokeness You're a joke.

Mark Miller @MarkMiller323 @EndWokeness This is how you know republicans actually have nothing good to complain about when you are obsessed with the tone someone speaks in different situations. Yeah and the customer service person really does sound happy to see you for real!

One user threw a sarcastic jab at End Wokeness and said that he also changes his accent when he visits his town, and when he goes back to New York City, he has a different accent. So by that logic, he must be a politician as well.

Yucel Uyar @yuceluyarr @EndWokeness Oh wait so than I am politician too:D When i go to my town my accent changes and when I come back to nyc totally different.. Damnnn Vote for me.

Another user called End Wokeness out as a "redneck MAGA republican" and said that they would not understand how orating for a speech works.

Dr. Fauci @jakUbak2mars @EndWokeness Its called orating for a speech..wouldnt expect a redneck MAGA republican to understand tho😂

theycallmeV @Apebytrade @EndWokeness Oh please! Because you ain't hood and working that corporate life! My boss doesn't know my accent but it's there when its got to be. Sit down with your privilege

Santana Nakamoto @SantanaNakamoto @EndWokeness eh. im not a fan of hers. im also from the Bronx, but when im standing at attention speaking to my CO i will not speak in my relaxed Bronx accent either.

Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear



I basically grew up in the ghetto. I speak to family and friends WAYYYY differently than I do in professional settings or the general public.



Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear

I basically grew up in the ghetto. I speak to family and friends WAYYYY differently than I do in professional settings or the general public.

What AOC is doing here is normal for us poor people to go through when we move up in life. @EndWokeness So... code switching?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2019 speech was not well-received. She was compared to Hillary Clinton, the failed Democratic presidential candidate, whose dialect also appeared to change while addressing different audiences during her campaign trail.

