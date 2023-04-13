"Maybe she should try sounding normal": AOC's 'fake' accent video surfaces online 

The Democratic socialist congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, famously known as AOC, was blasted online over her alleged “fake accent.” A video from 2019 surfaced where Alexandria spoke at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention. She responded to critics who pointed to her being employed as a bartender in the past, saying it is an attempt to delegitimize her role as a lawmaker.
The footage made the rounds on Twitter again on Tuesday, April 11, after the account @EndWokeness reposted the clip and combined it with a recent video of the congresswoman.
The account tried to point out that in the recent video, when Alexandria spoke about former President Donald Trump, she did not use the same accent she used in the 2019 clip. End Wokeness called AOC a “total fraud” in the caption.
Another user, @sweetcarolinatv, quote-tweeted the video and compared Alexandria with someone who sometimes tries to speak in a rich girl accent but then switches to a different accent that sounds like a black sister. The user further stated that AOC should try to sound normal.
Netizens react to AOC's "fake accent" video
In the first clip shared by End Wokeness, Alexandria stated that when Donald Trump picked up on the idea of MAGA (Make America Great Again), there were times of economic opportunity. She added:
"Wages rose until the 1970s."
The clip cut short abruptly and shifts to the clip from the 2019 convention, where she says:
“I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. There's nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat."
While some called out AOC for having a fake accent, others called her racist based on cultural appropriation. They explained that changing her speaking style in the presence of certain crowds should be considered insulting. A few also called her an actor who follows scripts and gets paid.
However, most people defended AOC and criticized the account End Wokeness for calling her a fraud. Many explained that people’s tone and vocal cadence changed while addressing different crowds. They said that code-switching is not a race thing as nobody would speak the same way while interviewing for a job as they speak to their friends.
Some even pointed out that changing one's cadence often happens subconsciously, depending on who that person is with.
One user threw a sarcastic jab at End Wokeness and said that he also changes his accent when he visits his town, and when he goes back to New York City, he has a different accent. So by that logic, he must be a politician as well.
Another user called End Wokeness out as a "redneck MAGA republican" and said that they would not understand how orating for a speech works.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2019 speech was not well-received. She was compared to Hillary Clinton, the failed Democratic presidential candidate, whose dialect also appeared to change while addressing different audiences during her campaign trail.