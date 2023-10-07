McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets: Release date, where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets are returning once again for Halloween 2023. NBC Chicago revealed that the buckets will be available in four different forms from October 17, 2023, and would be included under Happy Meals of the chain.

The four forms of the bucket are –monster, skeleton, mummy, and vampire. They will be available in four colors where purple will mark a new entry. The other three colors include orange, white, and green. Boo Buckets will be available in limited supply.

Food expert Markie Devo also revealed the news about the buckets on Instagram. Devo wrote that the news would pop fans "lid off" while announcing that McDonalds is launching the Boo Buckets once again for the Halloween season.

"This time they'll come in 4 new designs and first time ever color purple," Markie's caption added.

NBC Chicago revealed that the fast food chain shared a statement related to the buckets and it also mentioned the availability of buckets. Apart from McDonald's, Burger King is also launching its bucket on the occasion of Halloween.

McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets will be available in different colors

According to The Street, McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets will be available for the public from October 17, 2023. While they are said to be available until October 31, 2023, they can be accessed only until the stocks last. To get a Boo Bucket, all customers need to do is order a Happy Meal at any restaurant or via the app.

AZ Central states that people can choose one of the three options which include Chicken McNuggets, a hamburger or cheeseburger with fries or apple slices, and a drink.

As mentioned earlier, the buckets will be available in four colors – orange, purple, green, and white, with purple being the new color added this time. There won't be additional toys for kids compared to the regular Happy Meals.

The names of the three buckets are also the same – McPunk'n, McGhost, and McGoblin. A few of them would also come with lids and they would be priced between $4 and $7 without any extra charges.

History of McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets explained

The history of McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets is linked to the beginning of different meals for kids and they named it Happy Meals. The Street states that the company started to add a toy to the meal alongside a candy container for Halloween.

This is how the Boo Bucket was formed and this also led to an increase in sales. McDonald's soon entered the world of advertising for Halloween Boo Buckets from the 90s. The designs of the buckets have undergone various iterations and there were a few designs that were not loved by the public.

The buckets suddenly disappeared in 2016 before returning in 2022. The company also ignored a few things this time like funny cartoons and branding crossovers.

As mentioned earlier, the Boo Buckets will be available from October 17, 2023, till October 31, 2023, or until stocks last.