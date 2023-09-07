"Meghan Trainor just got robbed right in front of our eyes" - Hwasa comes under fire as 'I Love My Body' music video sparks comparison debate 

On September 6, 2023, Hwasa made her much-awaited comeback with her latest single, I Love My Body, which advocates the message of self-love and addresses the unhealthy beauty standards of South Korea.

However, as the music video was released, it soon became surrounded by controversy, with fans unable to stop comparing her latest single to Meghan Trainor's song All About That Bass, released nine years ago.

Fans began comparing the theme and tone of the songs, noting similarities to the style American singer Meghan Trainor used in her song All About That Bass. Some fans even referred to I Love My Body as the Korean version of All About That Bass.

I Love My Body music video begins with Hwasa waking up and admiring herself in front of a mirror, thereby promoting self-love and addressing the unhealthy beauty standards of South Korea, consistent with her previous works.

As these comparisons started, fans began discovering several issues with I Love My Body in relation to Meghan Trainor's song.

"Why am i not moving?" - Fans are stating that Hwasa's latest single lacks creativity

In Meghan Trainor's song All About That Bass, she used different body types to empower the diversity in human life.

Through her song, she advocates for people to accept themselves as they are, promotes positive body image, and severely criticizes the fashion and beauty industry for setting unrealistic beauty standards. She further conveys that everyone's body type is flawless, and one should love themselves.

However, what really prompted fans to compare the song to Hwasa's I Love My Body is its rhythm, the background music, the lack of different body types in the music video, and the dance style. They state it's not the usual style of the Korean singer, and she is much more versatile than copying the American singer's song.

Fans further feel that I Love My Body lacks the real interpretation it wants to convey through its music video. They state that since Hwasa is already beautiful and skinny, as are the background dancers, this leads to undermining the message of the song that everyone, despite their body type, should love themselves.

The absence of different body types and the similarity of background vocals in the I Love My Body music video to that of Meghan Trainor have compelled the fans to disregard the recent work of Hwasa, and some even stated that they didn't like it at all.

Meanwhile, fans are also claiming that the Korean singer is losing her creativity due to the pressure exerted by her new agency, P Nation, which is seemingly known to control the artist's songs and make them more TikTok-friendly.

Many also claimed the song doesn't sound like the singer herself and that she wasn't involved in the production process at all. Needless to say, they hope that her next release won't sound like Meghan Trainor or any other artist and that she will deliver more hits like Maria, as she did in the past.

Meanwhile, Hwasa has previously stated on South Korean television personality Sung Si-kyung’s YouTube channel that she chose to release I Love My Body due to her recent public decency controversy, where she was sued by the college students' parents, who claimed that the singer had made an indecent se*ual gesture at a college festival, thus saddening the idol.

Fans are expecting Maria singer to release more authentic songs in the future, true to her own style.