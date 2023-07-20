On July 19, 2023, for the second Blue Dragon Series Awards, EXO's D.O. and MAMAMOO's Hwasa were among the many K-pop idols who attended the show. While almost every artist had their spotlight in one way or another, these two K-pop idols won fans' hearts with their indirect yet hilarious interaction with each other.

Among the artist who rolled out performances at the award show, Hwasa was also one of them and performed her famous tracks - Twit and Maria. Given her aesthetic and the genre of the songs, a sensual performance was inevitable, and that's exactly what she rolled out. At the end of the performance, the camera cut to showcase D.O.'s reaction to the same, and fans found it both hilarious and iconic at the same time.

몬티 @KSOOVIBE



pic.twitter.com/CXbQLvGsT0 this is so funny lmao kyungsoo's jaw LITERALLY dropped. thank you hwasa

Fans can't get enough of EXO's D.O. reacting to Hwasa's Twit and Maria performance at the Blue Dragon Series Awards

As the second Blue Dragon Series Award rolled out, people were quite excited for the same, given the high expectations it raised with its first edition. Additionally, with several artists attending this year, the K-pop fandom was more or less counting down the days for the award. Fans weren't dismayed as several iconic moments and wins were bagged by the K-pop idols.

With EXO rolling out their first full-member comeback in almost three years, especially with the studio album, the members' presence at their first award show following the album release was also much anticipated. On the other hand, Hwasa's presence was also much anticipated.

Recent times has seen Hwasa being entangled in several controversies, ranging from her departure from her previous agency, the ongoing lawsuit for supposed public indecency, the dating scandal, and embarking on a new agency, PNATION. Naturally, fans were hoping to see the idol not only attend but also perform her two iconic songs, Twit and Maria, which she did.

shimmieshimmiekokobop🌴(iyen) @_ithinkilikeit_

pic.twitter.com/nRirgvvCeX I bet my five fingers that Kyungsoo will go viral again, but this time it's about his reaction to Hwasa's performance. 🤣

As Hwasa came onto the stage in her blue satin shirt and glittery latex blue pants, she immediately got a loud cheer from the audience ,which only got louder as she began to roll out her performance. She and her backup dancers started to perform the two songs, to which the audience reacted cheerfully. At the end of the performance, the camera panned to the audience to capture their reactions.

The first person that the camera caught was EXO's D.O., who had his mouth open in awe of the performance. Soon after, he started to clap slowly while mouthing, "WOW." As soon as the video hit the internet, fans found the reaction video adorable as well as hilarious. Many expressed that D.O.'s reaction was both appropriate and accurate. Moreover, netizens unanimously agreed that D.O.'s reaction to Hwasa's performance was the most iconic incident of the night.

septi @kyungsoo_dohh give him more pleaseee i love his reaction kyungsoo really enjoyed hwasa’s performancegive him more pleaseee i love his reaction pic.twitter.com/Y4y6j68pED

ᨒva @hyejinwheein it's now, FINALLY relevant for me to say this (even tho i say it all the time anyway) HWASA X KYUNGSOO COLLAB when???

Following the reaction video, many have also been reviving their collaboration wishes and prayers between the two artists. Given that both Hwasa and D.O. easily stand as one of the most impressive vocalists with remarkable solo careers, a collaboration between them would be something that fans want to manifest.