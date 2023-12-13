Melissa Gorga promises entertaining RHONJ Season 14 amidst fallout with Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 on Bravo provided viewers with an abundance of drama, as usual. Among a range of altercations and feuds that played out, the long fight between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice also began in the second half of season 13.

That altercation also promised a big future, with season 14 also expected to be affected in some way. In a recent interview with Page Six, Melissa Gorga corroborated these rumours by saying that she was glad to have moved on from her sister-in-law and had no intention of starting a conversation with her anytime soon.

Mellisa Gorga promises exciting RHONJ season 14 amidst fallout with sister-in-law

Melissa explained during the interview that she had no plans to start talking to Teresa. She claimed that she expected the fallout to further escalate during season 14 but she herself did not plan to initiate communication with anybody.

It seems as if rather than playing the intermediary in the matter, Joe Gorga has also chosen his side and does not intend on talking to his sister. Melissa claimed that she and Teresa mutually believed that they should no longer talk, with Joe agreeing:

“I mean, whatever she wants. It’s her wish.”

This led to Melissa revealing some details about what fans can expect from the show. She claimed that the season as going to ‘different’ and that people should prepare themselves for an entirely new experience this time around:

“It was a very different season … all the friendships are different, it’s just very, very different. I actually enjoyed this season a lot.”

Hence, it seems as if Melissa enjoyed filming for season 13 of RHONJ and is hoping that the fans will also agree. Now, while the altercation between her and Teresa had grown ugly back in season 13, the major contention is that Teresa has been guilty of lying to her brother and her wife.

During RHONJ season 13, Melissa was spotted calling Teresa a "gaslighter," which at first sparked an argument between the two. After several arguments, they ultimately decided to stop speaking to one another. This was after Joe stepped in and tried to broker peace between the two ladies.

That did not, however, work out because the two women remained at odds for the majority of season 13's last episodes. There seems to have been a bit of a standoff before they ultimately agreed to just stop talking. It remains to be seen, though, how that works out in RHONJ season 14.

During the most recent BravoCon 2023, the show's 14th season was officially confirmed. While a confirmed release date has not yet been announced, that should also change in the coming time.