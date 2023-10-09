“Melted my heart”: BTS’ V’s fans react to his endearing reaction upon spotting RM’s heartwarming comments on his Weverse live

BTS’ V had the most endearing reaction to his bandmate RM's heartwarming comments on his Weverse live a couple of hours after attending the same party. For those unversed, on October 8, BTS’ V and RM attended American rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert‘s afterparty following his electrifying performance at the "One Universe Festival" 2023 in Seoul.

Photos and videos of the 4'O Clock collaborators went viral on the internet. Shortly after this, the Singularity singer hosted a Weverse live explaining that he returned home because he had consumed a lot of alcohol and was feeling intoxicated.

BTS’ V was excitedly chatting with fans when he spotted RM's sweet comments and was visibly pleased. In return, ARMYs were ecstatic to witness this heartwarming reaction between Taehyung and Namjoon. @GreenTaeKoover wrote "Melted my heart", accompanied by two crying emoticons.

BTS’ V heartily responds to RM's cheeky comments on his Weverse live sending ARMYs into a frenzy

BTS' V reacts to RM's cheeky comments on his Wevese live (Image via Twitter/@babyvear_)

BTS’ V returned home to avoid any drunken mishaps at American rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert‘s afterparty which he attended with his bandmate RM and their other friends. While he was on Weverse live, chatting with ARMYs, RM joined the Weverse live and left some sweet comments for his bandmate, bringing a smile to the latter's face.

According to the translation by @BTStranslation_ RM praised BTS’ V for doing well and notified him that he was also heading home. The Slow Dancing singer spotted his comment and wrote "oh!! hey.. namjoooooooonsseu", with a bright smile on his face. RM lovingly reprimanded his fellow 4'O Clock collaborator that he left without saying goodbye to which Taehyung only offered a simple apology in response.

BTS’ V offered to have a drink with him next time to which Bangtan's leader readily agreed ending their brief interaction with some goodbyes. The Weverse live ended shortly after the Butter singers bid each other and ARMYs goodbye.

The full conversation as translated by @BTStranslation_ -

The full conversation between BTS' RM and V on Weverse live (Image via Twitter/@BTStranslation_)

ARMYs were warmed to witness this sweet interaction between BTS’ V and RM and took to X to lavish praise on their friendship and how they spent time indulging in activities they do despite being busy with their solo endeavors and activities.

BTS' V had the sweetest reaction to RM's comments on Weverse live (Image via Twitter)

BTS' V had the sweetest reaction to RM's comments on Weverse live (Image via Twitter)

BTS' V had the sweetest reaction to RM's comments on Weverse live (Image via Twitter)

BTS’ V’s title track Slow Dancing has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify

BTS member V's debut title track Slow Dancing from his solo album Layover surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It is the third track from his solo debut album Layover to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify following b-side tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

It is also his sixth overall song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify after his previous OSTs (original sound tracks) - It's Definitely You from his debut K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in collaboration with his bandmate Jin, Sweet Night from Park Seo-joon, Itaewon Class and Christmas Tree from Choi Woo-sik's drama Our Beloved Summer.

Notably, this comes a day after Layover celebrates its one-month anniversary on October 8.