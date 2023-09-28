"Men love acting oblivious": Scrappy gets slammed by netizens for saying ex-wife Bambi had a lack of trust in him

American rapper Lil Scrappy is facing heat from netizens for saying his ex-wife Bambi had a lack of trust in him in an interview with YouTuber Carlos King. In the video, posted on the platform on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the 39-year-old musician opened up about his failed marriage.

Talking about Adi Benson a.k.a. Bambi's trust issues, the Money in the Bank singer stated that it was one of the reasons their marriage failed. He added that every time he went out to destress, she would allegedly be suspicious and it even got to a point where he would be scared to post about his upcoming shows. He remarked:

"Y'all together every day and then all of a sudden this man go do his job... what he been doin before he got married, what he been doin before he even met (you)... you know what I'm saying.. his f*cking dreams n goals... now (she's) like some sh*t's goin on..."

As news of Scrappy's interview spread, internet users were left fuming at the rapper stating that his behavior was the reason she was suspicious. One commented:

"She was right all along": Netizens slam Scrappy for cheating on Bambi

After hearing Scrappy call out Bambi's trust issues, internet users were quick to express their anger at the rapper. They stated that she needed reassurance and security which he failed to provide. Many commented that he created the mistrust in the first place and is now accusing his ex-wife of trust issues.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi were engaged back in 2016 and married sometime in 2017. The estranged couple share three children. Back in June 2023, the two fought over Crime Mob rapper and his ex, Diamond, on the docu-reality TV show, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, after Bambi found he was linking up with her.

A month later Scrappy celebrated his separation by throwing a "Back Outside Divorce Party," flaunting his newly single status. A few weeks later he confirmed his relationship with Diamond at the 2023 BET Awards.

Bambi has not commented on the backlash received online.