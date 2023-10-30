"Might've just accidentally started World War III": Gavin Newsom China basketball video sparks hilarious reactions online

The governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom, was on his week-long trip to China when he visited a public school in the capital city of Beijing to “see far-to-school and other agricultural science programs in China,” as reported by Fox News Digital.

During his visit to the school, Gavin Newsom played basketball with the students and made headlines while doing so. As per the now-viral video, the California governor could be seen spinning a basketball on his finger and then making an offensive foul on one of the kids and later tackling him to the ground when the former tried to block him.

Since the short clip surfaced online, it has garnered hilarious reactions from netizens. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) account by the handle @EndWokeness tweeted:

“Attempting to sabotage China by rubbing some California on it”: Netizens have wild reactions to Gavin Newsom’s Chinese school basketball footage

California Governor Gavin Newsom is the first U.S. governor to have stepped on Chinese soil and meet President Xi Jinping in the last six years. During his week-long trip, Gavin Newsom visited Beijing’s Yuying School to check on Chinese academic and science progress, as per his spokesperson’s statement to Fox News Digital.

While at the public school, Newsom tried his hand at basketball with the students and was caught on camera spinning the ball on his fingers before moving on to make a basket. However, in doing so, he went right past a kid defending him, committed an obvious foul, and then tumbled to the ground with the youngster.

As the crowd cheered on, Newsom was seen wrapping the boy in a bear hug and then patting his back, saying, “I got you!” as both of them stood up, sharing a chuckle.

The video, which was first shared by RNC Research on X, has now garnered enough traction online and even generated some wild reactions from Twitteratti. Here are some from the comment section of @EndWokeness’ post:

So far, Newsom has not personally commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, he met the Chinese leader Jinping on October 25. Later, during a press conference this week, he said that the purpose of his tour to China was to “turn the page, of renewing our friendship, and re-engaging [on] foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future.”

He added that he and Jinping discussed ways to “accelerate our progress on climate in a meaningful and substantive” manner and how to restrict the trafficking of fentanyl, a fatal drug often smuggled from China to the USA. Newsom also called for American-Chinese unity and said it was time to “turn down the heat” and resolve “strategic differences,” as per CBS News.

For those uninitiated, before landing in China, Gavin Newsom traveled to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and later also went to Hong Kong. Once in China, he visited Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Jiangsu, among other provinces and cities.