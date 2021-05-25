Mike Majlak accused of allegedly stealing stories from childhood friends for his book and making "thousands of dollars"

On May 24th, YouTuber Salvopancakes "spilt the tea" when interviewing Mike Majlak's childhood friend, who accused the latter of lying about his addiction and stealing stories for his book.

YouTuber and Logan Paul's confidante, Mike Majlak, released his book titled, "The Fifth Vital" in 2020, which details his life story and his journey through overcoming an addiction. The book sells for $18.99 at Barnes & Noble, and is currently ranked 958 in book sales.

happy first birthday to the fifth vital pic.twitter.com/xu4yzplE22 — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) May 5, 2021

Mike Majlak's childhood friend tells all

According to Mike's childhood friend, he never had an addiction, and even stole stories from other people.

In a text message sent to Salvopancakes, the former friend accused Mike of making "thousands of dollars off his friends". He said:

"I've dealt with addiction. He has no idea what addiction is. He made thousands of dollars off his "friends". He stole me and my boys whole f*cking life and made him the main character."

He continued by claiming that Mike offered to pay his friends once the book became famous.

"He said he would get us paid once that sh*t popped off on a Netflix movie but we ain't got nothing for it!!! F*ck Mike."

Fans not surprised by Mike's alleged actions

Fans of Logan Paul and Lana Rhoades, who now have "beef" with Mike Majlak, were not surprised by the accusations.

Following his drama with former best friend Logan Paul and allegations from ex-girlfriend Lana Rhoades, the YouTube community has lost confidence in Mike, as he, according to Logan, is "always lying".

They took to Twitter to express their frustration, claiming that Mike Majlak is a "poser".

It doesn’t seem unlikely, everything he does shouts “I’m a poser!” Like when he shamed Harry Styles for wearing a dress bc it’s not “manly” & then dissed his bestie for not agreeing. No loyalty for the ppl he profited from, including his childhood friends. He was never real. — Ray (@scxmmybabe) May 24, 2021

big fucking ufff👀 — Mosaic (@MrM0saic) May 24, 2021

I mean… are we even surprised at this point pic.twitter.com/yvWwz7JtTg — saucy (@srsaucy) May 24, 2021

Wowwww what a piece of trash — kYUPthatsright (@ORTHAT_) May 24, 2021

Isn't Mike a well known compulsive liar? — Cobys Advice (@CobyValentine) May 24, 2021

Yeah he’s a sale person and a conman ..that why Logan hate him — Sugar~Belle 💛💛✨ (@Michell02934628) May 24, 2021

Little man or Lana's ex. Internet pick a side — FFF (@oopsiedoopsie__) May 24, 2021

Some even went as far as to call Mike a "clout chasing snake". One user said:

💯 believe it. Mike is a clout chasing snake 🐍 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — HoneyMoon (@HoneyMo95745606) May 24, 2021

Haha 😂😂 logan’s little man😂😂 def you crack me up. And it doesn’t surprise me that @mikemajlak lies about his past. His speciality is earning money off off others by weaseling his way in to their lives. He is a slick talker, and uses that to leech on to people — Mavisko87 (@mavisko87) May 24, 2021

Mike was recently seen getting close to former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek. In a new YouTube video posted four days ago, fans were speculating that Mike and Jeff were possibly going to join forces in the future.

Mike has yet to respond to these accusations made by his childhood fr.

