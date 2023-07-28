Miles Kane 2024 UK headline tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

English singer Miles Kane has announced a new tour which is scheduled to be take place from January 25 to February 9, 2024, in venues across UK. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming fifth studio album, One Man Band, set to be released on August 4, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by The Roystone Club, via a post on his official Instagram page on July 28, 2023.

Presale for the tour will start from Wednesday, August 2, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons must register for the singer's mailing list at (https://mileskane.com/) by August 1, at 5:00 pm to receive presale codes.

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 4, at 10:00 am local time. The tickets can be purchased at the singer's official ticket site (https://mileskane.lnk.to/Live). Their prices have not been announced as of yet.

Miles Kane is building momentum for his album, One Man Band, with his upcoming tour

Miles Kane is set to release his fifth studio album, One Man Band, on August 4, 2023. In support of his latest project, the singer will be embarking on the newly announced tour. Joining Miles Kane on his UK tour will be The Roystoneclub, an emerging project who are also on its first headliner tour to support its debut studio album, titled Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars.

The full list of dates and venues for the Miles Kane UK tour is given below:

January 25, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at O2 Academy

January 26, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at O2 Academy

January 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at O2 Institute

January 29, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at O2 Academy

January 30, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Rock City‌

February 1, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at SWG3 Galvanizers

February 2, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at NX

February 3, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at O2 Ritz

February 5, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Junction

February 6, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at Engine Rooms

February 8, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Concorde 2

February 9, 2024 – London, UK, at Electric Ballroom

Tracing Miles Kane and his music career

Miles Kane was born on March 17, 1986, in England, and exhibited musical talent from an early age, playing the saxophone as a child. The singer began his professional music career as a guitarist for the indie-rock band The Little Flames.

This project was followed by a brief stint with The Rascals, before the singer formed the duo The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

The singer released his debut solo studio album, Colour of the Trap, on May 6, 2011. The album was a major success, peaking at number 7 on the Scottish album chart and at number 11 on the UK album chart. The album remains the singer's most successful solo album.