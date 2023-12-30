“Miss their antics together so badly!”: Fans emotional as BTS' J-Hope posts a video of Jimin shaving his head before enlistment on Instagram

The bond between J-Hope and Jimin of BTS goes beyond the confines of a conventional friendship, transcending the stage and permeating the essence of their personal and professional lives.

Each person in the BTS fandom is aware about their close friendship, and a small display of it was conferred upon the ARMYs on Dec. 29, 2023. This special moment was brought to fans by J-Hope himself, who decided to post a "Goodbye 2023" post on Instagram.

Along with three photos of himself, he posted a video of with Jimin. In the video, it was clearly visible that J-Hope's hair was cut short by Jimin before heading to the military.

Unaware of this till the moment the video was posted, fans were touched by the amount of importance both members hold in each other's lives.

"Made my heart cry and smile at the same time," BTS' J-hope and Jimin's adorable friendship leaves fans emotional

J-Hope and Jimin's friendship traces its roots back to their formative years as members of BTS. Together, they have navigated the highs and lows of their musical careers, creating an unbreakable bond through shared experiences and a collective dedication to their craft.

Their journey from trainees to global superstars has been marked by moments of triumph, resilience, and an enduring sense of solidarity. At the core of their friendship lies a foundation of support and encouragement.

Whether on stage, in the studio, or during personal endeavors, the duo have consistently championed each other's aspirations and celebrated one another's achievements. Their belief in each other's talents and capabilities has created a nurturing environment that fosters growth and creativity.

Such a display of support was recently made visible for the fans by J-Hope, who chose to share an intimate moment with the fans. As a male in South Korea, enlisting for military service is mandatory. It is also considered to be a personal moment that signifies strength, growth and commitment.

Hence, before enlisting, there is a regulation of cutting one's hair into an "army buzz cut," before joining the service camp. Many people get this done by professional barbers, themselves or their close friends or family.

One such moment won the BTS fans' hearts when member J-Hope chose to get his head shaved by his beloved dongsaeng, Jimin. He shared this moment via Instagram, where he can be seen sitting in front of a mirror while Jimin is using a razor to trim his hair. Their conversation goes like:

Jimin:

"How do you feel? "

J-Hope:

"Um how do you think? ah the hair went into my mouth! "

Jimin:

"Alright from here let's hand it over to the professional!

J-Hope:

"Hahahah isn't this almost like Bochan?? "[ref to shinchan's friend]

This interaction left the ARMYs sobbing happy tears as they reminisced about the moments shared by the two. They poured their love-filled comments on Twitter:

Fans have been a witness to numerous heartwarming displays of affection between BTS' J-Hope and Jimin, both on and off stage. From endearing interactions during performances to candid moments captured behind the scenes, their genuine rapport has always impressed and touched the audiences throughout the years.