Miss Korea 2023 Jung Gyu-ri names BTS' Jungkook as her ideal type in recent interview

2023 Miss Korea Jung Gyu-ri revealed her ideal type to be BTS' Jungkook. On March 25, Jung Gyu-ri opened up about her standards in a man in a recent interview with a Korean media outlet.

Jung Gyu-ri graduated from Incheon National University in the Department of Fashion Industry and pursued modeling as a Freelancer.

Apart from professional plans and activities, her ideal type in a man is garnering fans and netizens' attention as it is none other than the K-pop singer Jungkook.

The Seven singer is known for his enormous popularity and fan following; he has captivated many hearts with his infectious music and vocal prowess. The multi-talented singer has also showcased his sincere and kind personality multiple times on screen.

Jung Gyu-ri, in an interview with Bnt New, shared the traits she wishes her partner to possess:

"Someone who is understanding, considerate, and sincere."

She further revealed her celebrity crush, saying:

"If I had to choose my external ideal type as a celebrity, it would be BTS’s Jungkook."

The BTS maknae Jungkook has charmed many celebrities with his ethereal visuals and kind personality. The South Korean woman crowned Miss Korea at the esteemed 67th Miss Korea in 2023 revealed her ideal type to be the Standing Next to You singer.

She graced the homepage of Bnt News and sat for an interview, talking about her journey as a freelance model to becoming Miss Korea in 2023. While discussing the ideal attributes she looks for in a man, she revealed that Jungkook was her celebrity crush.

Netizens were not surprised how women with breathtaking beauty have shown their interest in the K-pop idol. Many also highlighted that another renowned model has displayed her love for Jungkook through her social media multiple times.

2022 Miss Universe Korea Hanna Kim, who represented Korea at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, revealed her BTS' bias was Jungkook. In a viral video, she shows her wallpaper, which had Jungkook's picture from BTS' Butter concept photos.

Jungkook dropped his solo album GOLDEN in November 2023, which received much appreciation from millions of fans worlwide. Hanna Kim supported the singer by sharing the Standing Next to You performance reel on her Instagram and posted his solo M Countdown performance.

The Euphoria singer is fulfilling his national duty and completing his mandatory military service alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. Meanwhile, Jung Gyu-ri spoke about her experience participating in the 67th Miss Korea pageant in 2023 and plans to represent her nation at the upcoming world pageant. She is currently preparing for the Miss International Pageant.