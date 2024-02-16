"They have a no skip discography": Fans react to each ENHYPEN member suggesting BTS songs as “a K-pop track they have been gatekeeping"

ENHYPEN recently dropped their rendition of BTS’ popular song I Need U and they sat for an interview with NYLON Manila on February 15, 2024, to share their experience on making this cover. The media outlet asked them for “a K-pop song they have been gatekeeping.” And to everyone's surprise, all the members recommended a BTS song each to ENGENES, songs they have all been listening to for years.

ENHYPEN members have expressed their love for BTS as artists many times and have also shared their anecdotes of learning from the Dynamite singers’ music as well as their journey to success.

Referring to BTS’ music, a user on X said:

“They have a no skip discography.”

“Purple blooded to the CORE”: Fans react to each ENHYPEN member suggesting BTS songs as “a K-pop track they have been gatekeeping”

On February 15, 2024, NYLON Manila released an interview featuring the popular 4th gen group ENHYPEN. When the group was asked about an older K-pop song they have been gatekeeping and would like to recommend to their fans, surprisingly, all of them picked different songs by BTS.

Jungwon suggested Dimple, written by the leader of BTS, RM. Fans highlighted how both RM and Jungwon have two things in common, which are their dimples and their roles as leaders. Heeseung, the eldest member, suggested REFLECTION. Fans praised him for his choice as many of the listeners find solace in this BTS solo song by RM, from the groundbreaking album WINGS.

Jay and Jake recommended We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2 and Magic Shop, respectively, two of the most loved songs by ARMYs. Sunghoon suggested Go Go by BTS, a song that sheds light on the lives of people who recklessly spend money in the name of living in the moment.

The infamous song DNA, which landed BTS their first-ever American Music Awards performance in 2017, was recommended by Sunoo. The Japanese member, Ni-ki, who is also the maknae of the group, recommended MORE from J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box, released in 2022. Fans pointed out that it was natural for Ni-ki to pick J-Hope's song as he had previously quoted the BTS member's lyrics as an inspiration.

Upon hearing the answers, ARMYs online shared their thoughts about ENHYPEN members’ music tastes. Many fans also showed their respect to the ORANGE BLOOD singers as they suggested songs that ARMYs deeply resonate with.

Here are some fans' reactions on X:

ENHYPEN collaborated with Spotify Singles to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the K-pop songs playlist K-pop ON! this year, covering BTS' song I Need U. This rendition of I Need U is now available on Spotify.

