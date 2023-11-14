More comics, cosplay, and fun: Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 is a 3-day bash from November 17 to 19

Comic Con India is set to bring the country's greatest pop-culture celebration back to Bengaluru at the KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield, from November 17 to 19, with a special tribute to Friends' Star Matthew Perry. The event offers the best weekend of the year to the fans, including celebrity guests, awesome merchandise, and the best cosplayers in India and the world. Fans can check out the festival and ticket information at the event’s official website, www.comicconindia.com.

Comic Con India will feature several publishing houses and Indian and international artists. Fans will also get an opportunity to engage with and interact with the artists. The event offers a unique experience every year, adding to the excitement of pop culture enthusiasts that has reached unprecedented heights. The event is a treat for India's comic, manga, anime, and superhero movie fans.

Expand Tweet

This year's largest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent will be making waves through the Bengaluru edition with a three-day event. The upcoming 11th edition of the annual event in Bengaluru will open several opportunities for comic fanatics to witness famous artists in the global pop culture scene with noteworthy Indian labels who have set a benchmark with their entertaining stories through the years.

“The tradition of bringing together”: Comic Con India in Bengaluru is set to return with everything art and pop culture

Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via event)

The event's Bengaluru edition, presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by CrunchyRoll, will witness each attendee receive an exclusive copy of the Spiderman-India (No. 1 Issue) comic book through an exclusive tie-up with Marvel Comics.

The event will showcase comics via upcoming publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Holy Cow Entertainment, Happy Fluff, Hallubol (Rahil Mohsin), Garbage Bin, Corporate Comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmaxx, Art of SAVIO, Prasad Bhat, and Abhijeet Kini, among others. International artists, including Dan Parent and Zach Stafford and international pro-cosplayer Brittani Ginoza, will also grace the event.

Expand Tweet

In this year's Bengaluru edition, Penguin Random House India will also bring the biggest international comic bookstore to the event, featuring titles from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, IDW, Image, Kodansha, and more. The event will also include The Arena, in association with The Esports Club, a 50,000-square-foot gaming arena set to have daily tournaments, eSports, popular streamers, and gaming experiences, among other activities.

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, mentioned in an official press release about the 3-day event that ‘Expanding Bengaluru Comic Con into a three-day celebration’ is their commitment towards creating the ultimate experience for fans. He added that they will be continuing ‘the tradition of bringing together’ the vibrant pop culture community. The organizers aim to offer more engaging content, thrilling experiences, and unforgettable moments.

Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via event)

The Founder of the prestigious event, Varma, also mentioned that this year's pop culture event edition promises to be a gathering of fans, creators, and artists, along with several latest additions and ‘surprises in store for attendees.’

The event also includes panels and exclusive sessions by Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and Kodansha, a popular Japanese publisher, among others, followed by performances by Azeem Banatwala, Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, and Nirmal, with musical performances by Geek Fruit, Shah Rule, Afsar, and more.

Bengaluru fans will be offered a captivating experience with The Arena, the biggest eSports experience in India, and Warner Bros. Pictures India, which will present special experiences for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom and Willy Wonka for movie aficionados.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event's Mumbai edition)

The pop culture event will offer an exciting experience for fans to go on a shopping spree with brands such as Celio, Boat, RedWolf, Bewakoof.com, Nerd Arena, Kids Street, Topps, and more with the Debut of LEGO at the event. The celebration has key event partners including brands such as Celio, Boat, & TVS.

Fans who are ready to cosplay and witness the pop culturally thrilling experience can book their tickets for the event now for November 17–19 at the KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru. Check out the event's official website for more information.

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming event and the talented Indian and international artists’ interviews in the pop culture scene. Meanwhile, check out the artist interviews from the previous pop culture event's exclusive coverage here.

Poll : Have you attended Comic Con? Yayy I will!! 0 votes