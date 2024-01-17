"More-than-an-idol": Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung expressed gratitude towards Compose Coffee ad's director for using his ideas

BTS member Kim Taehyung expressed his gratitude towards the director of the Compose Coffee ad film. As the brand ambassador of the coffee brand, the BTS member appeared in the latest advertisement video for the campaign, "V is a composer, everyone is a composer."

On January 17, V took to Instagram Stories to thank director Yu Kwang-goeng, who helmed the ad film.

According to @taeguide on the X, Kim Taehyung wrote,

“Would like to express gratitude to/personally thank director @/yukwanggoeng who gave (my) ideas an upgrade and expressed them so beautifully. Also thank you to @Compose_Coffee who loved it.”

Fans expressed their happiness on social media as they found out how the Layover singer helped in the making of the film. Although he did not mention the details, fans believe it was his idea to take inspiration from films like The French Dispatch and Big Fish.

A fan on X complimented his talents, saying, “More-than-an-idol.”

On January 15, KST, Compose Coffee released their first ad starring BTS’ V. Fans were over the moon as they highlighted some film references in the video, which was seemingly inspired by The French Dispatch and Big Fish.

Fans believed that the Slow Dancing singer was the one who suggested the idea to add the references from the two films, as he is an avid lover of European rom-com films. According to the fans, the visuals and cinematography of the two films blended effortlessly with the brand's color palette. Moreover, Kim Taehyung showcased his exceptional acting skills.

On January 17, Kim Taehyung wrote a message to the director, Yu Kwang-goeng, on Instagram, expressing his thoughts on working on this project. He also extended his gratitude towards the director as he executed his ideas in the advertisement video.

Fans eagerly waiting to see him present the brand expressed their excitement and praised the idol for his contribution to the advertisement.

BTS’ military service

Recently, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon, who were receiving their basic military training, were awarded titles and certifications. On January 15, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that, along with the two members of the septet, Jimin and Jungkook had also concluded their five-week training at the training center.

They were also given an award for their exceptional service during basic military training. The Layover singer will be taking additional three-week training as he has reportedly opted for the Special Duty Team.