Morgan Howell car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $19,000 in wake of Lewisburg High School tragedy

Morgan Howell, a 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on April 30, 2023, on Sunday night. The incident involving the Lewisburg High School sophomore took place on Swinnea Roach and the news of his demise has sent shockwaves throughout DeSoto County. As per FreshersLive, the accident took place when Howell was on his way back from work.

As news of Morgan Howell's demise came to light, a fundraiser was organized for him so that his family could cover the funeral costs.

The fundraiser was organized by Kristina Loomi on behalf of the victim's dad. Michael Melton. At the time of this writing, the page has managed to collect $19,550 and aims to raise $20,000. 212 donations have been recorded on Morgan Howell's GoFundMe page so far.

Fundraiser for Morgan (Image via GoFundMe)

In the fundraiser description, it was mentioned that Kristina is raising money for the family of Morgan Howell to help with funeral costs. The sweet, fun-loving youngster was the son of Nikki and Michael Melton.

The DeSoto County School District released a statement after the demise of Morgan Howell

As the heartbreaking news of Morgan's demise surfaced online, the DeSoto County School District released a statement saying that they were deeply saddened to hear the news.

The statement further read:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Lewisburg High School community. School counselors are available to students daily, however, additional support staff members were on campus today to assist students and staff."

Morgan Howell was also loved by his church community

Carson Kreuger, a pastor at South Point Church, said that learning about Mourgan's death was tough.

Kreuger said on social media:

"The way that he loved his family and his friends was inspiring. He is and will always be that fighter that never took any type of barrier as the end. He always found a way to push past it and that will be a legacy for him and it will inspire so many others."

Lead Pastor Craig Wendel also spoke about the late student and said:

"He was one of those kids that I don’t know anybody that didn’t like him. He was Mr. Athletic, Mr. Congeniality, and he was involved in the church, the youth group and on Sunday."

He also mentioned that the youngster had a "beautiful heart" and was different from the other 16-year-olds. Pastor Craig and Crason concluded by saying that Morgan had a personality that could light up a room. He was a wrestler and a footballer and this is a loss that will be felt throughout the community.

Details of the car accident in which Morgan was killed are currently limited. Southhaven police are handling the case and further information is awaited.

Poll : 0 votes