Morgan Kay Harris GoFundMe raises over $16000 as Utah woman dies in storage unit fire

On February 18, 2023, 27-year-old Morgan Kay Harris from Southern Utah and her dog were discovered dead in a storage unit around 5 pm, after her boyfriend reportedly locked them inside and left. As a result, when a subsequent fire broke out, neither Harris nor her pet managed to escape, leading to their eventual death.

Police believe that Harris' boyfriend was responsible for the crime and arrested him in connection with her death.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign was set up by Harris' sister, Kit Critchlow, along with her mother, Laurice Williamson, as the beneficiary. The campaign has a $30,000 goal, out of which about $16,000 has been raised as of yet.

Morgan Kay Harris' boyfriend has a criminal history

Workers at a car wash near CubeSmart Self Storage in Murray first noticed the flames and called for assistance. As emergency personnel arrived, they realized that six storage containers were on fire, including the one in which Morgan Kay Harris and her dog, Huck, were confined.

A worker told KSL-TV that surveillance footage from the car wash revealed a man leaving the scene and "coming over the fence" just before the fire erupted.

Reports suggested that 30-year-old Alexander Wardell was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Prison on charges of kidnapping and negligent homicide. According to an affidavit, Wardell admitted to authorities that Harris was his girlfriend and that he "closed the door to the unit putting a lock into door."

ABC4 reported that Wardell has been convicted on several occasions for domestic violence charges, with the first charge dating back to 2013.

KUTV reported that on February 16, 2023, a warrant was issued by Salt Lake City police against Wardell for a probation violation. He paid a $5,000 bond for the same, and was released the day after.

As per a report by the People, it is uncertain if Alexander Wardell started the fire, as the cause for the fire is yet to be determined and is still under investigation by authorities.

Morgan Kay Harris was "a deep thinker with amazing artistic abilities"

In a statement released by Harris' family, they expressed their devastation at their loss and thanked the community for their love and support, asking for privacy at this delicate time.

The statement mentioned that Harris was a model, makeup artist, and successful medical assistant. It read:

"Our daughter, Morgan Kay Harris was always known for her sweet, shy, and kind temperament, being a deep thinker with amazing artistic abilities and always having an infectious giggle."

In the GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post, Harris' mother, Laurice Williamson, thanked everyone for their donations and supportive words. She also mentioned that the family is trying to make a difference in how the legal system deals with violent criminals to protect innocent people like their daughter.

The family also thanked Murray City Police Detective Gruendell for his diligent work in bringing justice to Harris.

The obituary of Morgan Kay Harris by the Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah mentions that on March 4, 2023, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Serenity Funeral Home in St. George, Utah.

