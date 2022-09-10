"Most iconic lore in world history": Jung Kook Diana re-incarnation theory sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter

BTS' Jung Kook was trending on Twitter all day on September 8th, and the reason was a host of fan theories that re-surfaced after the Queen's passing away.
The British Monarch's demise on September 8th coincided with an internet meme regarding American YouTuber Trisha Paytas' delivery, suggesting that the Queen may have reincarnated as Paytas' baby.
In the wake of the same, an old theory floated by a BTS fan also did the rounds, reminding everyone that the BTS Maknae, born a day after Lady Diana passed away, was probably her incarnation.
Though the theory was made a joke for fans and had no serious connotations, the theory spread on Twitter.
Jung Kook - Diana reincarnation theory has taken the internet by storm
BTS fans had the craziest reactions to the locals ( Twitter users who are not part of the BTS fandom ARMY) on Twitter. The ARMYs jokingly admitted they knew about BTS' Jung Kook' reincarnating as Lady Diana.
Some fans hilariously stated that they felt exposed now that the world knew about their inside joke. Some tweets also marveled at how big the fandom had become for the crazy theories to have reached a larger audience.
Some fans also expressed concern over the theory finding attention on the day of the British Monarch's death and expressed that the theory would be disrespectful to the sentiments of the British people.
Regardless, crazy fan theories like such will continue to persist but should not be endorsed beyond a reasonable limit as they can also be disturbing to the people associated with them.
Fans point out hilarious similarities between BTS' Jung Kook and Lady Diana
The theories doing the rounds have managed to raise eyebrows, despite their bizarre nature. Fan-made video edits have been circulating, showing similarities in mannerisms of the two icons and the pure-hearted image both are believed to have. Lady Diana was indeed a people's princess, and BTS ' Jung Kook has had a similar way of winning his fans' hearts.
Humility and their similar down-to-earth personalities have been the reason fans associate the image of the two. Not to forget that the Lady had a bunny as her pet, and coincidentally BTS' Jung Kook's BT21 mascot is the same animal.
Meanwhile, BTS is prepping for their free-for-all Busan concert to support South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030.
The K-pop juggernauts are busy performing their responsibilities as the appointed ambassadors of their country and have also been anointed ambassadors of the Busan World Expo.
