"Most iconic lore in world history": Jung Kook Diana re-incarnation theory sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter

BTS' Jung Kook was trending on Twitter all day on September 8th, and the reason was a host of fan theories that re-surfaced after the Queen's passing away.

The British Monarch's demise on September 8th coincided with an internet meme regarding American YouTuber Trisha Paytas' delivery, suggesting that the Queen may have reincarnated as Paytas' baby.

Trisha Paytas gives birth to a girl 3 minutes after Queen Elizabeth II passes away. Breaking News: Trisha Paytas gives birth to a girl 3 minutes after Queen Elizabeth II passes away. https://t.co/B5nUs0yrqb

lea⁷ is BUSY AF @seokjinbit one day Jungkook is going to be asked about the theories of him being the reincarnation of Princess Diana and everybody will witness Army stan twt go up in flames one day Jungkook is going to be asked about the theories of him being the reincarnation of Princess Diana and everybody will witness Army stan twt go up in flames https://t.co/UCGDkT8MqE

In the wake of the same, an old theory floated by a BTS fan also did the rounds, reminding everyone that the BTS Maknae, born a day after Lady Diana passed away, was probably her incarnation.

• @jungkooktrends Jungkook is the #1 related and breakout topic under Princess Diana worldwide. Jungkook is the #1 related and breakout topic under Princess Diana worldwide. https://t.co/FQv80t64Qm

Though the theory was made a joke for fans and had no serious connotations, the theory spread on Twitter.

Jung Kook - Diana reincarnation theory has taken the internet by storm

BTS fans had the craziest reactions to the locals ( Twitter users who are not part of the BTS fandom ARMY) on Twitter. The ARMYs jokingly admitted they knew about BTS' Jung Kook' reincarnating as Lady Diana.

Some fans hilariously stated that they felt exposed now that the world knew about their inside joke. Some tweets also marveled at how big the fandom had become for the crazy theories to have reached a larger audience.

i'm going to be very normal about things @mitsukileaks people saying "why do they know this" like that person didnt get clowned to deactivation when they made the thread please everyone knows the diana jungkook theory thread thats as fundamental of a twitter text as "when God sings is a turtle (named sheldon) not part of the choir?" people saying "why do they know this" like that person didnt get clowned to deactivation when they made the thread please everyone knows the diana jungkook theory thread thats as fundamental of a twitter text as "when God sings is a turtle (named sheldon) not part of the choir?"

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS jungkook's popularity and reach is insane even all the locals know about jungkook diana reincarnation theory/ joke by armysjungkook's popularity and reach is insane even all the locals know about jungkook diana reincarnation theory/ joke by armys😂 jungkook's popularity and reach is insane😭😭😭 https://t.co/Wt2RKq4nSP

🍃 @EGOAPERTA @offbeatorbit now one of the lilac lieutenants gotta step forward and tell who let the boralore out coz why does everybody knows... @offbeatorbit now one of the lilac lieutenants gotta step forward and tell who let the boralore out coz why does everybody knows... https://t.co/76Ir8oO1fX

fawz⁷ @agustranda locals casually knowing about the princess diana jungkook reincarnation why are you as a non army so invested in army lore is nothing sacred anymore locals casually knowing about the princess diana jungkook reincarnation why are you as a non army so invested in army lore is nothing sacred anymore

no one outside army twt knows they said

how are we gonna explain it to non armys they said

meanwhile they're trending this on twt and making viral twts about it EVERYONE KNOWS @luvkook071 inside joke they saidno one outside army twt knows they saidhow are we gonna explain it to non armys they saidmeanwhile they're trending this on twt and making viral twts about itEVERYONE KNOWS @jungkooktrends @luvkook071 inside joke they said no one outside army twt knows they said how are we gonna explain it to non armys they said meanwhile they're trending this on twt and making viral twts about it😭😭 EVERYONE KNOWS

🗡 @2jihope armys pull numbers like 50k-100k likes and then they wonder why the locals know about our inside jokes ofc they know about the jungkook princess diana theory babes yall got like 70k likes armys pull numbers like 50k-100k likes and then they wonder why the locals know about our inside jokes ofc they know about the jungkook princess diana theory babes yall got like 70k likes

˗ˏˋ🌟Mega⁷ #JIMIM 💜🐥🌟ˎˊ˗ @megaminimoni_ YALL I'M CRYING????? I HAD TO GO TO THIS COMPANY DINNER TODAY AND THEY FOUND OUT I'M AN ARMY. TELL ME WHY THEY ASKED ME IF I'D HEARD ABOUT THE "PRINCESS DIANA x JUNGKOOK" THEORYJDJDKDK YALL I'M CRYING????? I HAD TO GO TO THIS COMPANY DINNER TODAY AND THEY FOUND OUT I'M AN ARMY. TELL ME WHY THEY ASKED ME IF I'D HEARD ABOUT THE "PRINCESS DIANA x JUNGKOOK" THEORYJDJDKDK

Some fans also expressed concern over the theory finding attention on the day of the British Monarch's death and expressed that the theory would be disrespectful to the sentiments of the British people.

💜BangtanForever💜 @Livedaszombie @lilonekook Should have ended when it was fun. It's getting weird. 🥲 @lilonekook Should have ended when it was fun. It's getting weird. 🥲

prettyPri⁷ @Pri7Pretty @linoephoria should we really be trending this? A person died after all. makes us look bad doesn't it? @linoephoria should we really be trending this? A person died after all. makes us look bad doesn't it?

Loony @Loony90108822 Armies making fun of the d**th of the queen, I hope you guys are aware that anyone has access to your bs tweets. The way you’re involving jungkook is beyond disgusting and disrespectful. Armies making fun of the d**th of the queen, I hope you guys are aware that anyone has access to your bs tweets. The way you’re involving jungkook is beyond disgusting and disrespectful.

#protectjungkook #stopdianajungkook Remember if precious jungkook gets dragged in any mess cause of this, it’s due to your childishness. Jungkook would never want this. He is so much better than this shit. This is not a joke. Remember if precious jungkook gets dragged in any mess cause of this, it’s due to your childishness. Jungkook would never want this. He is so much better than this shit. This is not a joke. #protectjungkook #stopdianajungkook

Regardless, crazy fan theories like such will continue to persist but should not be endorsed beyond a reasonable limit as they can also be disturbing to the people associated with them.

Fans point out hilarious similarities between BTS' Jung Kook and Lady Diana

The theories doing the rounds have managed to raise eyebrows, despite their bizarre nature. Fan-made video edits have been circulating, showing similarities in mannerisms of the two icons and the pure-hearted image both are believed to have. Lady Diana was indeed a people's princess, and BTS ' Jung Kook has had a similar way of winning his fans' hearts.

Ridhz⁷≮☆ @riddhiiij7 Idk but this might be my fav picture concerning about the whole jungkook Diana theory! Idk but this might be my fav picture concerning about the whole jungkook Diana theory! https://t.co/WA8Li9ApF5

ʚĭɞ @bIuengay jungkook diana say it right edit fancam jungkook diana say it right edit fancam https://t.co/uj3bwKWdwE

Humility and their similar down-to-earth personalities have been the reason fans associate the image of the two. Not to forget that the Lady had a bunny as her pet, and coincidentally BTS' Jung Kook's BT21 mascot is the same animal.

Jungkook Diana is no longer a joke You are telling me that she had a pet rabbit?!!! BYE. Jungkook Diana is no longer a joke https://t.co/UNrfo7Jq9i

Meanwhile, BTS is prepping for their free-for-all Busan concert to support South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030.

The K-pop juggernauts are busy performing their responsibilities as the appointed ambassadors of their country and have also been anointed ambassadors of the Busan World Expo.

