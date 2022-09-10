Create

"Most iconic lore in world history": Jung Kook Diana re-incarnation theory sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter

Stills of Lady Diana and BTS' Jung Kook. ( Images via Instagram/@[email protected])
Modified Sep 10, 2022 01:00 PM IST

BTS' Jung Kook was trending on Twitter all day on September 8th, and the reason was a host of fan theories that re-surfaced after the Queen's passing away.

The British Monarch's demise on September 8th coincided with an internet meme regarding American YouTuber Trisha Paytas' delivery, suggesting that the Queen may have reincarnated as Paytas' baby.

and diana reincarnated as jungkook so she won twitter.com/mitsukileaks/s…
Breaking News: Trisha Paytas gives birth to a girl 3 minutes after Queen Elizabeth II passes away. https://t.co/B5nUs0yrqb
one day Jungkook is going to be asked about the theories of him being the reincarnation of Princess Diana and everybody will witness Army stan twt go up in flames https://t.co/UCGDkT8MqE

In the wake of the same, an old theory floated by a BTS fan also did the rounds, reminding everyone that the BTS Maknae, born a day after Lady Diana passed away, was probably her incarnation.

Jungkook is the #1 related and breakout topic under Princess Diana worldwide. https://t.co/FQv80t64Qm

Though the theory was made a joke for fans and had no serious connotations, the theory spread on Twitter.

Jung Kook - Diana reincarnation theory has taken the internet by storm

BTS fans had the craziest reactions to the locals ( Twitter users who are not part of the BTS fandom ARMY) on Twitter. The ARMYs jokingly admitted they knew about BTS' Jung Kook' reincarnating as Lady Diana.

Some fans hilariously stated that they felt exposed now that the world knew about their inside joke. Some tweets also marveled at how big the fandom had become for the crazy theories to have reached a larger audience.

people saying "why do they know this" like that person didnt get clowned to deactivation when they made the thread please everyone knows the diana jungkook theory thread thats as fundamental of a twitter text as "when God sings is a turtle (named sheldon) not part of the choir?"
even all the locals know about jungkook diana reincarnation theory/ joke by armys😂 jungkook's popularity and reach is insane😭😭😭 https://t.co/Wt2RKq4nSP
@offbeatorbit now one of the lilac lieutenants gotta step forward and tell who let the boralore out coz why does everybody knows... https://t.co/76Ir8oO1fX
locals casually knowing about the princess diana jungkook reincarnation why are you as a non army so invested in army lore is nothing sacred anymore
@jungkooktrends @luvkook071 inside joke they said no one outside army twt knows they said how are we gonna explain it to non armys they said meanwhile they're trending this on twt and making viral twts about it😭😭 EVERYONE KNOWS
armys pull numbers like 50k-100k likes and then they wonder why the locals know about our inside jokes ofc they know about the jungkook princess diana theory babes yall got like 70k likes
YALL I'M CRYING????? I HAD TO GO TO THIS COMPANY DINNER TODAY AND THEY FOUND OUT I'M AN ARMY. TELL ME WHY THEY ASKED ME IF I'D HEARD ABOUT THE "PRINCESS DIANA x JUNGKOOK" THEORYJDJDKDK

Some fans also expressed concern over the theory finding attention on the day of the British Monarch's death and expressed that the theory would be disrespectful to the sentiments of the British people.

@lilonekook Should have ended when it was fun. It's getting weird. 🥲
@linoephoria should we really be trending this? A person died after all. makes us look bad doesn't it?
Armies making fun of the d**th of the queen, I hope you guys are aware that anyone has access to your bs tweets. The way you’re involving jungkook is beyond disgusting and disrespectful.
Remember if precious jungkook gets dragged in any mess cause of this, it’s due to your childishness. Jungkook would never want this. He is so much better than this shit. This is not a joke. #protectjungkook #stopdianajungkook

Regardless, crazy fan theories like such will continue to persist but should not be endorsed beyond a reasonable limit as they can also be disturbing to the people associated with them.

Fans point out hilarious similarities between BTS' Jung Kook and Lady Diana

jungkook & princess diana https://t.co/4L55KQVIMa

The theories doing the rounds have managed to raise eyebrows, despite their bizarre nature. Fan-made video edits have been circulating, showing similarities in mannerisms of the two icons and the pure-hearted image both are believed to have. Lady Diana was indeed a people's princess, and BTS ' Jung Kook has had a similar way of winning his fans' hearts.

anyways, diana jungkook 🤍 https://t.co/2DOlp8z6VO
Idk but this might be my fav picture concerning about the whole jungkook Diana theory! https://t.co/WA8Li9ApF5
congratulations diana and jungkook!#JungKook #Dianahttps://t.co/puvtapZpv3
jungkook diana say it right edit fancam https://t.co/uj3bwKWdwE

Humility and their similar down-to-earth personalities have been the reason fans associate the image of the two. Not to forget that the Lady had a bunny as her pet, and coincidentally BTS' Jung Kook's BT21 mascot is the same animal.

Jungkook as Princess Diana - a thread twitter.com/minfiIe/status… https://t.co/n9aTtVIBuT
Last one https://t.co/amfZq0swNB
Best friends I lied about that https://t.co/hJZalDcoyV
Love to see jungkook princess diana agenda thriving https://t.co/mxM67QLgXP
https://t.co/LU8qhTIgbQ
You are telling me that she had a pet rabbit?!!! BYE. Jungkook Diana is no longer a joke https://t.co/UNrfo7Jq9i

Meanwhile, BTS is prepping for their free-for-all Busan concert to support South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030.

The K-pop juggernauts are busy performing their responsibilities as the appointed ambassadors of their country and have also been anointed ambassadors of the Busan World Expo.

