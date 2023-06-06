"Much respect!": RHOBH fans feel Kathy Richards' mission was to remove Lisa Rinna before exiting Bravo series

Fan-favorite RHOBH star Kathy Hilton has officially announced that she won’t be returning in season 13 of the show. Kathy, who joined the series in 2021 as a “friend of” character, is busy shooting season 2 of her daughter’s reality show Paris in Love. She told E! News that while she is not a part of the cast, the show is going to be “interesting and fun.”

Kathy is Kyle and Kim Richards’ sister. Kim left the series in 2015 and Kathy herself got into a huge argument with Lisa Rinna, who also announced her departure earlier this year.

Lisa had accused Kathy of having a meltdown in Aspen off-cameras. She was also slammed for making horrible comments about the ladies and using the F-work.

Rinna was shocked by her behavior and quickly locked herself in the bedroom to get away from Kathy. Later, Hilton also blamed Erika and Lisa for leaking some information about the meltdown to the press, which proved untrue. Kathy had said at the time that she will only return if Erika and Lisa were removed from the cast.

Now that Lisa is out of the series, Kathy herself refused to come in front of the cameras.

RHOBH fans felt that Hilton's only mission was to remove Rinna from the cast, who had troubled her sisters a lot, and since her goal was accomplished, she would not come back to the show in the future.

GypsyLEE @shygrl813 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @suttonsroller Kathy's sole mission was to come in and remove Rinna. She didn't like how Rinna was moving around and she didn't like how Rinna treated her sisters and she did what any protective big sister would've done! She came, she saw, she conquered and she's out! Much respect! #RHOBH @suttonsroller Kathy's sole mission was to come in and remove Rinna. She didn't like how Rinna was moving around and she didn't like how Rinna treated her sisters and she did what any protective big sister would've done! She came, she saw, she conquered and she's out! Much respect! #RHOBH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Y6EQM6DCZE

RHOBH fans are happy that Kathy got Lisa out of the series

Kathy had told TMZ that Lisa and Erika “are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.” She also said that they were desperate for any storyline and will throw anybody under the bus. So, she wanted them to be replaced from the cast.

Lisa and Bravo producers mutually decided not to extend her contract for another season in January 2021 after the former said that she wanted to concentrate on her business.

RHOBH fans felt that this was all because of Kathy's constant fights. They praised her for getting rid of Rinna from the series and felt that it was her only goal.

simon @simonjypark @LoveAndyC She came to take down Rinna on behalf of Kim and then immediately dipped when her mission was complete @LoveAndyC She came to take down Rinna on behalf of Kim and then immediately dipped when her mission was complete

ChiThick @ChiThick1 @LoveAndyC I loved Kathy on the show and will miss her! Thanks for taking Rinna with you though. @LoveAndyC I loved Kathy on the show and will miss her! Thanks for taking Rinna with you though.

Jaym264742 @jme262 @LoveAndyC Girl beat rinna at her own games, she did a public service & got her revenge on behalf of Kim. She doesn’t need to come back. She’s done her job. @LoveAndyC Girl beat rinna at her own games, she did a public service & got her revenge on behalf of Kim. She doesn’t need to come back. She’s done her job.

Sutton Stracke missed Kathy Hilton on the sets

Cast member Sutton Stracke told Page Six in an interview that Kathy was missed during the shooting of the season. She admitted that there were some “comical moments” without her but she missed Hilton’s presence on the sets.

Sutton still talks to Kathy as friends but the two don’t talk about the show. She revealed:

"Kathy and I have more in our lives that we have going on together than the show, so we don’t need to talk about it."

RHOBH season 13 will be released in late 2023 or early 2024. Fans can stream the previous seasons of the show on the Peacock streaming application.

