Muni Long Net Worth: Fortune explored as singer speaks out on songwriters' plight in the industry

Muni Long, the popular singer and songwriter, made headlines after she spoke at length about the hardships of a songwrite in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Complex, Muni Long spoke up about how songwriters “get beat up a lot.” She said:

“Songwriters get beat up a lot. For example, 'California King Bed' – through that song Rih, was able to get an endorsement with Nivea. A very lucrative one to where she could go on tour and have all these things."

Muni Long added:

"I don't know the intricacies of her business so let's not, you know, misconstrue that, but a very small portion of that actually makes it to songwriters."

Muni Long then continued to talk about how the song’s popularity does not guarantee the success of the songwriter. Talking about her financial struggles, she claimed that there have been instances when she has stolen toilet paper from the studio because she was short of money. She also stated how she used to steal the fruits from the fruit basket to feed herself.

Long speaks out on her struggles as a songwriter: Details explored. (Image via @Complex Music/ X)

The Made For Me artist also claimed that even though the song does great, yet, the artists are not paid for many years. She said:

“So I might write a song today, and I won't see a dollar for two years. So what job do you know that you work on spec like that for that long? Imagine going to work and you don't get your first check until two years after your first day. That's crazy. You got to have a certain level of cray cray to keep doing that.”

Born in 1988, Muni Long released her first debut album in 2009, and later worked on many hit songs. Some of the notable songs that she has co-written are: Promise This for Cheryl, Worth It for Fifth Harmony, Imagine for Ariana Grande and Who Says for Selena Gomez. As per NetWorthGorilla, all her music endeavors have contributed to her net worth of roughly $4 million.

Muni Long started singing when she was two years old: Details about her net worth explored

Muni Long's real name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton. The singer shocked the world as she recently spoke up about her hardships, and gave an insight into the life of a songwriter in the English music industry.

Muni rose to success when she bagged several awards for her 2022 song titled Hrs and Hrs. At the same time, her track, Midnight Snack, also gained popularity among the masses.

As per MTV, the 36-year-old artist started singing at the age of two, and later started her journey in music through YouTube, as she used to post her songs online through the platform. She went on to feature on MTV’s Say What? Karaoke, further cementing her presence in the industry.

Apart from singing many hit songs, Muni Long has also written Loud for Rihanna, F.A.M.E for Chris Brown, When the Sun Goes Down for Selena Gomez and even Unbroken for Demi Lovato. As it has been over a decade for Muni in the industry, she now manages to make a good fortune for herself through writing and singing.

All of which has contributed to Muni Long's net worth being more than $4 million.