Watch: Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La belts out her rendition of 'Made For Me' on TikTok amid UMG music removal

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. It seems like she might have some raw talent for singing as well.

After UMG (Universal Music Studio) decided to take songs off TikTok, La La recently sang an off-key rendition of Muni Long’s 'Made For Me' on the platform.

In the TikTok video, La La was seen singing and dancing in a white sleeveless top and printed blue pajamas.

Reportedly, TikTok and UMG failed to renew the deal that gives the platform the licensing rights to the songs. In light of this, the music group decided to take the songs down from the ByteDance-owned music hosting platform. This could potentially result in thousands or maybe millions of songs being taken away from TikTok.

The song that La La was vocalizing — Made for Me — is one of the most trending songs on TikTok. Before the song was taken down from the platform, it was ranked second among the top 50 songs on TikTok.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony married each other in 2010. However, they separated in 2021. They have a son, Kiyan Anthony, who was born in 2007 after four years of dating. Despite their separation, the couple has been co-parenting their child.

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La partners with Airbnb as Creative Advisor

La La Anthony recently partnered with Airbnb for a new venture as a Creative Advisor. Her first venture is giving guests an experience of living how La La lives herself. It will see guests staying in ‘La La Land’, a holiday listing personally designed by La La herself in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As a creative advisor, Carmelo Anthony's wife Anthony will be responsible for fostering ideas, products, and techniques that will help the company grow its customer base and reach the desired audiences. She will also help the company to connect and partner with celebrities in Hollywood.

La La Land is the first of Anthony’s projects that is in Fort Lauderdale, which she has designed with a ‘girl trip’ theme. She recently shared a video of her first guests in 'La La Land'.

The listing is reportedly spread across 2,491 square feet, filled with amenities. It has five bedrooms that are customized, as well as a beautifully designed and curated outdoor patio. The outdoor also has a pool where guests can hang out together and lounge. The property also comes with four fully-designed bathrooms and a kitchen.

Everything in the place is personally chosen by La La herself. The hair products are from Inala, which is La La's own brand. Anthony knows the impact of social media and accordingly, she has designed a property that is social media worthy.

On top of everything that the listing comes with, the first three guests on one-night stays would get to meet La La in person. The 41-year-old would also be giving the guests a tour of the property by herself. Guests can also take selfies with the star if they want.

