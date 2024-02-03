Knicks’ Julius Randle joins Carmelo Anthony & La La Anthony to watch Kiyan's NYC moment

New York Knicks star Julius Randle was in attendance at the Metro Classic in New Jersey and watched Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, in action. Carmelo and his wife, La La Anthony, were in attendance as well, as their son plays for Long Island Lutheran High School.

Kiyan Anthony is considered a top-40 college prospect and has already attracted interest from top universities, like Kentucky, Syracuse and Florida State, as he will become eligible to play in the NCAA in 2025.

"I am looking for good coaching, and I want to play for a good team. I want to win. I feel like all the schools that I am talking to have a winning culture. I will want to go somewhere that is family-oriented too," Kiyan Anthony said about his college expectations, via SB Nation.

Kiyan also said that there is a lot of pressure toward him from media and fans, as he is Carmelo Anthony's son, but he is trying to deal with it. Kiyan Anthony has averages of 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.

For his part, Carmelo Anthony expects his son to become a top NCAA prospect, but is trying to put no extra pressure. At the same time, the NBA legend continues to pay attention to what is happening in the league and especially the New York Knicks, with whom he spent six years (2011-2017).

Julius Randle and the Knicks have emerged as a top contender in the East this season. Anthony once referred about the pressure for success from fans that Randle and the rest of the Knicks players have to deal with.

Carmelo Anthony once said he understands the pressure that Julius Randle, Knicks players have to deal with

It has been several years since the New York Knicks emerged as a legit title contender. This year, the Knicks have been playing consistently on both ends and are third in the East with a 32-17 record.

They have the longest winning streak in the NBA with nine games and their performance has created a lot of excitement among fans, which also brings additional pressure for success.

NBA and Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony once opened up about the pressure that Julius Randle and the rest of the Knicks have to deal with, as New York is considered the biggest market in the NBA.

"Now I can wake up and say, ‘thank goodness] they ain’t talking about me!’ I can sit back and rest. I felt it for all those years, but being on the other side of it, I have a different perspective now. I see what will happen from a media perspective, but I feel for the athletes," Anthony told Sports Illustrated, via the Daily Knicks.

Julius Randle is having an All-Star year with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He is expected to miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury he sustained recently.

