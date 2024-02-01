Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for February 1 | 2023-24 NBA season

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. They last met Dec. 30, a game that Indiana won 140-126. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points, 23 assists, two steals and one block. Donte DiVincenzo had 38 points, six rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block for New York.

The Knicks lead the all-time series 99-94 and won six of the past 10 matchups.

New York is coming off of a convincing 118-103 win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. DiVincenzo led the team in scoring with 33 points. Josh Hart had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Knicks are on an eight-game win streak, the longest in the NBA. The streak propelled them to the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Indiana Pacers are sixth in the East with a 27-21 record and won just four of their past 10 games. Indiana’s most recent game was a 129-124 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks injury reports

The Pacers missed the services of Tyrese Haliburton in 10 of the past 12 games. Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8. He missed five straight games before making a comeback on Jan. 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed the next five games before playing against Boston on Tuesday.

The Knicks have injury concerns with key players as well. Injury-prone Mitchell Robinson continues to deal with an ankle injury. New York tried to get a Disabled Player Exception but the league denied the request as there’s optimism for Robinson to return.

Indiana Pacers injury report for February 1, 2024

The Pacers have four questionable players for Thursday. Haliburton is questionable with a hamstring injury. Bennedict Mathurin (toe), T.J. McConnell (illness) and Jalen Smith (back) are questionable as well.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Hamstring Bennedict Mathurin Questionable Toe T.J.McConnell Questionable Illness Jalen Smith Questionable Back

New York Knicks injury report for February 1, 2024

The Knicks will be without Robinson (ankle) and Julius Randle (shoulder). OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (right knee sprain) are questionable for Thursday’s game.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle OG Anunoby Questionable Elbow Quentin Grimes Questionable Right knee sprain

When will Tyrese Haliburton return?

Tyrese Haliburton has already missed 10 games because of a hamstring injury that he suffered on Jan. 8. While he has played two games since sustaining the injury, it continues to place him in the injury report. Haliburton could return as early as Thursday. His status will be determined after the morning shootaround. If there is no stiffness, Hali should play against the Knicks.

Haliburton is key to the Indiana Pacers’ hopes of making the playoffs. He averages 23.3 points and 12.5 assists for the season.

When will Julius Randle return?

Julius Randle injured his shoulder against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. He missed the next two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz. As per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle is expected to miss multiple weeks; thus, there’s no clear timetable for his return.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!