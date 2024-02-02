“My #1 hopekooker”: Fans admire TXT’s Taehyun as he mentions BTS’ Jungkook and J-hope as his role models in Academic Reincarnation episode 4

In a recent episode of TXT's series, Academic Reincarnation, Taehyun of TXT won hearts by openly declaring that he looks up to Jungkook and J-hope from BTS as his role models. This sincere acknowledgment endeared Taehyun to fans, who couldn't help but appreciate his genuine admiration for his senior counterparts.

Beyond being an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the BTS stars, it became a moment for fans to recognize and applaud the authenticity and humility of the TXT star.

BTS and their junior group, TXT, share a strong camaraderie due to their sunbae-hoobae relationship within HYBE Entertainment. These two groups, united under the same label, have had numerous interactions, showcasing a bond beyond their professional association.

For TXT, being a junior group naturally involves drawing inspiration from their influential seniors, especially when those seniors are as impactful as BTS. The members of TXT have consistently expressed how BTS serves as their role model.

Fans impressed by TXT's Taehyun's respect and appreciation towards BTS members Jungkook and J-hope

TXT's Taehyun has been notably open about his admiration and fondness for BTS members Jungkook and J-hope. His appreciation for them extends beyond mere professional respect, bordering on genuine camaraderie.

In various interviews and moments captured during interactions between the groups, Taehyun has expressed how much he looks up to the two BTS members. He often praises their talent, work ethic, and personalities. This admiration is not limited to their roles as fellow musicians but also as individuals.

Taehyun has shared instances where he has learned valuable lessons from both Jungkook and J-hope, emphasizing the supportive nature of their relationship. Whether it's discussing music, performances, or life in the spotlight, Taehyun has acknowledged the impact these BTS members have had on him.

On February 2, 2024, SK Broadband, a telecommunications company in Seoul, aired the fourth episode of Academic Reincarnation or Reincarnated as a Tutoring School Student. This web entertainment series takes a direct look at various academies in Korea, aiming to provide both humor and information, fostering empathy and communication around the theme of academia that people of all ages can relate to.

Kang Taehyun of TXT was announced as the series' protagonist on December 22, 2023. The show explores various aspects of academic life, including studying, dancing, hobbies, and exercises.

In episode 4, Taehyun, sitting with peers around his age, was asked about his role models. He mentioned looking up to Jungkook and Hobi from BTS, describing them as "really cool." He expressed his desire to be the first Kang Taehyun in terms of art, emphasizing the greatness of Jungkook and Hobi.

“Jungkook hyung or Hobi hyung from BTS, they're amazing/cool! art wise i want to be the first kang taehyun rather than the second of others, they have everything.. they're really great”

This is how fans went all "aw" for Taehyun and his visible admiration for his two beloved seniors.

Taehyun's praise for his seniors and his commitment to maintaining his unique identity impressed fans. Not stopping at verbal admiration, he even danced to Jungkook’s 3D, further impressing fans and fostering unity between MOAs and ARMYs.

This camaraderie between TXT and BTS members not only showcases the mutual respect within the industry but also reflects the strong bonds that can form between artists who share a similar journey and passion for music. Taehyun's fondness for the BTS stars is a sign of the positive influence that senior artists can have on their younger counterparts.