“When all songs are masterpieces”: Fans ecstatic as BTS’ PROOF becomes the first ever K-pop album to surpass 14 billion streams on Spotify

The groundbreaking album by BTS, PROOF, released in celebration of their ninth anniversary, has achieved a historic milestone on Spotify. On February 2, 2024, it was reported that this album had surpassed a monumental 14 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first-ever Korean act or album to attain this remarkable feat.

This accomplishment entails not just one but three significant achievements, both on a domestic and international scale. These achievements resonated well with fans, who vividly remembered the impact this album had when it was released two years ago.

Expand Tweet

Such a remarkable achievement has once again placed BTS in the golden book of records, standing as the "PROOF" of why they are the biggest name in K-pop. As the pioneers in achieving this specific feat and the first K-pop artist to attain many such milestones, a fan on X aptly expressed their admiration by referring to BTS as "Bangtan 'the first' Sonyeondan."

"Who else has the chance and power" - Fans rain down pride over BTS' album PROOF's huge achievement

The trailblazing journey of the BTS has been marked by a continuous stream of "firsts," setting benchmarks not only in the Korean music industry but also on the global stage. Among their many milestones, the recent achievement from their album PROOF stands out as an extraordinary one.

In June 2022, on their ninth debut anniversary, the Bangtan boys surprised their devoted fanbase with the early release of PROOF, their first anthology album, a symbol of the group's penchant for defying expectations. This album, unlike any other in their extensive discography, is a unique compilation of their previous hits, coupled with the addition of two new songs.

Expand Tweet

Featuring an impressive lineup of 48 songs, PROOF takes fans on a nostalgic journey through some of the septet's most iconic tracks from their debut until the present. The inclusion of the new songs, For Youth and Yet to Come, served as a heartfelt gift to their fanbase ahead of the group's announced hiatus in 2022.

The emotional connection between the ARMY and PROOF runs deep, primarily because it marked the first time BTS announced a temporary hiatus from their group activities. As the group bid farewell for a while, they left behind this special album for the ARMY to cherish, making it an invaluable piece in the hearts and souls of their fans.

The album's unique approach to presenting the group's past songs in a new light encouraged fans to revisit these classics with fresh ears. The outpouring of love from the ARMY propelled PROOF to break records, exceeding 14 billion streams on Spotify.

This achievement not only cemented the group's dominance as a K-pop act but also made them the first-ever Asian act to achieve such a feat on a global platform.

Internationally, PROOF set a groundbreaking precedent as the first album by any group to attain this remarkable milestone. The ARMY, rightfully proud of their favorite boys, celebrated this achievement as yet another testament to BTS's impact on the global music scene.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The resonance of PROOF was instantaneous upon its release, further intensified by the new song it introduced, Yet to Come. This track, serving as the title song of the album, held deeper meanings that touched the fans. The lyrics echo sentiments like:

"You and I, the best moment is yet to come."

It served as a comforting reassurance to fans, urging them to await BTS' return and continue supporting them through their musical journey.