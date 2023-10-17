"THE TOP CONCERT EVER": Fans elated as BTS' Yet to Come concert movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video globally

BigHit Music announced on October 17, 2023, the official release of the BTS: Yet To Come concert movie on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made via the official accounts of BigHit Music on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Needless to say, the news delighted the BTS fandom, known as ARMY.

One fan, @nextpopboy, expressed their excitement at being able to stream "THE TOP CONCERT EVER" on Prime Video.

BigHit Music will release the concert film on the Yet To Come concert on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, 2023. It will be made available on Coupang Play in South Korea on the same day. However, the movie will be released in Japan on December 1, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video Japan.

To add some background, on October 15, 2022, BTS performed a free, 90-minute concert at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, in front of over 100,000 spectators. The government of Busan sponsored the performance to support their application for the World Expo in 2030.

Furthermore, the concert was live-streamed for no charge throughout the world on Weverse Live, Zepeto, and Naver NOW.

Fans can barely contain their excitement about BTS' concert film

The septet is the third K-pop group after Super Junior and SHINEE to have held a free concert for their fans, where they performed tracks from the group's most recent album, Proof (2022), as well as some of their old favorites.

The setlist included Mic Drop, RUN, Save Me, Zero O Clock 00:00, Butterfly, UGH, BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Ma City, Dope, Fire, Idol, Epilogue: Young Forever, and For Youth, among others. It is also important to note that on October 15, 2023, the concert marked its first anniversary, which was celebrated by the Bangtan fandom on X on the same day.

Simultaneously, Amazon Prime Video also tweeted about the movie's release on its official Twitter page on October 17, 2023. Fans from around the globe took social media by storm as they voiced their joy and excitement at being able to witness the concert on streaming services.

The numbers raked in by the Yet to Come concert

The concert was physically attended by over 100,000 fans from across the world and was watched online on Weverse by more than 49 million people, as recorded. The number of people who watched it online on Naver NOW and Zepeto hasn't been announced as of now.

A high 3.3% rating for local TV broadcast on JTBC in Korea claimed at least another million additional viewers. Over 10,000 spectators in the city gathered at the Busan Port to witness a live rebroadcast, while another 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the popular tourist destination that served as the site of the Busan International Film Festival in 2022.

In other news, HYBE, which operates BigHit Musi, confirmed on September 26, 2023, that the rest of the members of BTS, Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will announce their enlistment date by the end of 2023.

Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, are currently serving in the military.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, is scheduled for its worldwide release on November 3, 2023.