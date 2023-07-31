“My favourite best friends”: BTS’ Jung Kook tells BFF Mingyu to get ready for Seven challenge, fans love the “Gyukook” crumb

BTS’ Jung Kook mentioned his BFF, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, once again in his latest Weverse live stream. At around 1.45 am KST on July 31, the Seven singer talked about filming a challenge with Mingyu and even directly addressed him. He nearly sent a video message to the SEVENTEEN rapper, asking him to learn the choreography for Seven and film it with him soon.
The “Gyukook” duo dominated the internet most recently when they posted SEVENTEEN’s Super dance challenge. The video quickly went viral, and the duo trended for several days. As fans looked forward to another BTS and SEVENTEEN crumbs, the Seven singer made it official by telling fans about the dance challenge he wanted to film with Mingyu.
Since their debut, Jung Kook and Mingyu have shown off their friendship occasionally. The two are part of the famous 97-liner friendship squad, including GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN’s The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, and NCT’s Jaehyun.
BTS’ Jung Kook tells SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu to learn the Seven choreography and film the dance challenge with him on Weverse live stream
ARMYCARATs will be in for a treat soon as BTS’ Jung Kook publicly called on his long-time friend, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, to film a Seven challenge with him. The former made his official debut with the digital single Seven on July 14, and as per the newest tradition in the K-pop industry, filming a dance challenge is a must for any comeback or promotion.
Jung Kook has recently been showing off his friendship with Mingyu in multiple ways. From hosting a Weverse live stream at his house with the SEVENTEEN rapper by his side to posting a Super challenge, the duo’s friendship is something the K-pop fandom looks forward to now and then.
In his live stream of July 31, the Seven singer mentioned Mingyu and told him that they must film the dance challenge together. He also told him to learn the choreography on his own as he was tired. BTS and SEVENTEEN’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement getting a near-official confirmation of the duo’s Seven challenge.
Many fans also mentioned how Jung Kook’s recent live streams always had mentions of Mingyu, and they gushed over their years-long friendship. A few fans also shared that they had to wait for months, sometimes years, to get even one public interaction between BTS and SEVENTEEN. However, the changing times were treating them to several doses of the groups’ friendships.
Recently, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and BTS’ V also went viral after an anonymous netizen shared an anecdote of spotting them playing golf together. Both idols were born in 1995 and showcased their strong bond years ago, in 2016, at the famous ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championship).
Meanwhile, fans now wait with bated bread to see Jung Kook and Mingyu’s Seven dance challenge.