“My favourite best friends”: BTS’ Jung Kook tells BFF Mingyu to get ready for Seven challenge, fans love the “Gyukook” crumb

BTS’ Jung Kook mentioned his BFF, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, once again in his latest Weverse live stream. At around 1.45 am KST on July 31, the Seven singer talked about filming a challenge with Mingyu and even directly addressed him. He nearly sent a video message to the SEVENTEEN rapper, asking him to learn the choreography for Seven and film it with him soon.

The “Gyukook” duo dominated the internet most recently when they posted SEVENTEEN’s Super dance challenge. The video quickly went viral, and the duo trended for several days. As fans looked forward to another BTS and SEVENTEEN crumbs, the Seven singer made it official by telling fans about the dance challenge he wanted to film with Mingyu.

Since their debut, Jung Kook and Mingyu have shown off their friendship occasionally. The two are part of the famous 97-liner friendship squad, including GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN’s The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, and NCT’s Jaehyun.

BTS’ Jung Kook tells SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu to learn the Seven choreography and film the dance challenge with him on Weverse live stream

haruharu💜 (slow) @haruharu_w_bts now there's 4 minutes left so i'm gonna do my laundry and then go right to sleep so i'm gonna leave now! but anyways there was so much talk about challenges so i have to do it with kim mingyu... and i'll talk to the company about it. yes i will leave now! mingyu-yah, let's film… now there's 4 minutes left so i'm gonna do my laundry and then go right to sleep so i'm gonna leave now! but anyways there was so much talk about challenges so i have to do it with kim mingyu... and i'll talk to the company about it. yes i will leave now! mingyu-yah, let's film… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

ARMYCARATs will be in for a treat soon as BTS’ Jung Kook publicly called on his long-time friend, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, to film a Seven challenge with him. The former made his official debut with the digital single Seven on July 14, and as per the newest tradition in the K-pop industry, filming a dance challenge is a must for any comeback or promotion.

Jung Kook has recently been showing off his friendship with Mingyu in multiple ways. From hosting a Weverse live stream at his house with the SEVENTEEN rapper by his side to posting a Super challenge, the duo’s friendship is something the K-pop fandom looks forward to now and then.

In his live stream of July 31, the Seven singer mentioned Mingyu and told him that they must film the dance challenge together. He also told him to learn the choreography on his own as he was tired. BTS and SEVENTEEN’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement getting a near-official confirmation of the duo’s Seven challenge.

🐶 @gyumedia



first, i gotta do the [seven] challenge once with kim mingyu, that guy

mingyu-ya, let's film the challenge. this can't do

i'm lazy to teach you the seven choreography so go learn it [by yourself] bts' jungkook mentioned mingyu during his weverse live today! #민규 first, i gotta do the [seven] challenge once with kim mingyu, that guymingyu-ya, let's film the challenge. this can't doi'm lazy to teach you the seven choreography so go learn it [by yourself] pic.twitter.com/Apc8tJOzWW

Many fans also mentioned how Jung Kook’s recent live streams always had mentions of Mingyu, and they gushed over their years-long friendship. A few fans also shared that they had to wait for months, sometimes years, to get even one public interaction between BTS and SEVENTEEN. However, the changing times were treating them to several doses of the groups’ friendships.

love-shaped ✿🦉 @philtaetos love how he officially associates challenges with mingyu like “yeah i gotta do it with him who else” twitter.com/haruharu_w_bts…

z • stream seven @kissyboykoo twitter.com/haruharu_w_bts… mingyu getting singled out to do this challenge is hilarious to me he really won't do it with anyone else

💪(OVO) @cooking_OVOS I can't belive ill get ANOTHER gyukook tiktok, im a winner what can i do twitter.com/haruharu_w_bts…

ash⁷🥢 @springshai Not a true Jungkook live if he doesn’t mention Mingyu at least once twitter.com/haruharu_w_bts…

ila @iikigaisvt mentioning him on a daily bases now he's just like me ( a gyuldaengie ) twitter.com/gyumedia/statu…

zah ♡ ⁷ @553SEOK he mentions gyu all the time and every single time i will giggle and clap and cheer i cant believe we get to see these cute silly moments and interactions :( twitter.com/gyumedia/statu…

‏ً @wonucreams “stop mentioning your best friend mingyu on weverse lives” challenge failed HAHAHA cute i am living for these gyukook interactions <3 okay we’ll be waiting for that tiktok 🫡 twitter.com/gyumedia/statu…

smile @0x1ovesongs THIS IS THE THIRD MENTION HE WANTS TO DO IT WITH MINGYU SO BAD twitter.com/gyumedia/statu…

anika • stream SUPER @cheo13e twitter.com/gyumedia/statu… he must really go on welive /that/ often bc it's the nth time he mentioned mingyu in a matter of weeks

Bella \⁷ @bellsjinnie i said it once i’ll it again mingyu has infinite rizz this man is DOWN for him twitter.com/gyumedia/statu…

Recently, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and BTS’ V also went viral after an anonymous netizen shared an anecdote of spotting them playing golf together. Both idols were born in 1995 and showcased their strong bond years ago, in 2016, at the famous ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championship).

Meanwhile, fans now wait with bated bread to see Jung Kook and Mingyu’s Seven dance challenge.