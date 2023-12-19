"My heart just shattered": Fans sob as BTS' Jungkook shares an emotional anecdote about his love for banana milk at a recent Spotify interview

On Tuesday, December 19, BTS' Jungkook sat for an interview with Spotify for their Billions Club: The Series. The series featured the idol for his recent commendable accomplishment with his solo debut song, SEVEN (feat. Latto). The song now stands as the fastest to reach one billion streams in Spotify's history. Following the achievement, the idol was awarded a plaque to commemorate his impressive record.

However, to switch things up a bit, the idol, given his reputation as a huge foodie, was asked to stack seven of his favorite dishes on top of the plaque and talk about the same, and one among them was banana milk.

While fans were already aware of Jungkook's love for banana milk, the backstory behind the same brought many to tears.

The idol shared that banana milk is something he craved a lot during his trainee days, and the fact that he couldn't have much of it growing up made him crave it even more.

Fans get emotional as BTS' Jungkook talks about his love for banana milk at Spotify's Billions Club: The Series

On July 14, 2023, BTS' Jungkook rolled out his official solo debut with the single, SEVEN (feat. Latto). The full English track that made the idol take an experimental route unsurprisingly performed extremely well on the music charts and was cherished by the masses.

Among the several records it broke, the song also made the idol the fastest artist whose song reached over one billion streams in Spotify's history.

To honor the same, Spotify presented Jungkook with a plaque while also inviting him for a fun interview session where he stacked up his seven favorite food items on top of the plaque.

Fans were neither surprised by the adopted concept nor at the fact that he listed banana milk as one of his favorite foods. While fans assumed that his love for banana milk flourished naturally, his anecdote that took fans back to his trainee days brought many to tears.

The idol stated:

"I didn't get to eat a lot of tasty food when I was growing up, but this milk? I have memories of buying this milk and drinking it after practices when I really craved it."

Fans couldn't help but take a look back at the days when the BTS members struggled to put their lives together and immediately swelled with pride given the honorable positions they have achieved in recent years. As fans continued to sob at his sentimental anecdote, they also adored his intriguing list of favorite food items.

Here are all the foods the idol listed in his interview with Spotify:

Tuna Kimbap

Banana Milk

Soy Sauce Eggs

Homerun Balls

Gochuchang Shrimp Crackers

Japchae

Castella Cake

Jungkook also let fans in on his favorite food combination. He stated that Castella cake and banana milk go really well together, and fans also agreed on the same after trying it out.

While fans continue to praise Jungkook for his impressive achievement with his debut song, SEVEN (feat. Latto), the recent reveal behind his emotional connection with banana milk is something fans couldn't stop talking about.