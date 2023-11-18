"My soulmate VMIN": BTS fans react to Jimin and Taehyung's chaotic & hilarious interaction at Layover's music show promotions

BTS members Jimin and Taehyung's chaotic and hilarious interaction during Layover's music show promotions was uploaded by Bangtan TV, BTS' official YouTube channel. Although it has been over two months since Layover was originally released on September 8, ARMYs were happy to get a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes of the album's promotional activities.

On September 15, V (stage name) appeared as a guest on Music Bank to perform his title track Slow Dancing for ARMYs. At the time, his best friend, bandmate, and fellow 95-liner, Jimin, went to meet him in his makeup room. V immediately handed the Like Crazy singer a signed copy of Layover as a present, which he gladly accepted.

ARMYs loved their heartwarming yet chaotic interaction, with the dramatics involved in their meeting, which fans believe defines their relationship. Netizens took to social media to hail 'VMIN,' Jimin and Taehyung's friendship name.

"Dramatic soulmates" - Jimin and Taehyung's interaction during Layover's promotions excites fans

The video began with V getting dressed, and discussing his upcoming performance at a music show with BIG HIT's staff. The video was a compilation of his performances at various Korean music shows including Music Bank, Inkigayo, and M Countdown.

With his visuals, diligent and hardworking attitude, and effortless performances, the Layover star left no stone unturned to entertain his fans. At one point, even his beloved pet dog Yeontan, to whom the album is dedicated, made an appearance to support the idol.

During his final appearance at KBS' Music Bank, the Rainy Days singer was greeted by the Serendipity star, who came to surprise him in his makeup room. Jimin and Taehyung hugged each other as the former mentioned that he had watched all his music show performances and thoroughly enjoyed them.

Jimin and Taehyung entertained the staff with their casual banter and deep friendship. The For Us singer then fished out a signed copy of the Layover album, which the Promise singer got down on his knees and accepted.

ARMYs loved the dramatic, chaotic, and sweet interaction between Jimin and Taehyung, and took to social media to react to the adorable VMIN moment.

On September 15, Jimin and Taehyung stunned ARMYs by exiting Music Bank together. It marked the first time one of V's bandmates made an appearance at his promotional activities.

Jimin and Taehyung's joint appearance earned major applause from Korean ARMYs, who also noticed a hilarious yet heartwarming message on Jimin's copy of Layover, which read:

“To my friend Jiminie, my testicle friend."

Notably, 'testicle' in this context refers to a childhood friend as VMIN has known each other since they were in school. They also trained together and debuted with BTS together. ARMYs were amused with the unconditional love and support VMIN has for each other.

What are the idols up to these days?

The Filter singer is currently in Budapest, Hungary on a personal schedule. While the details of his visit are not known to the public yet, ARMYs believe he will be releasing a new song, album, or collaboration before enlisting in the military.

V, on the other hand, shared with ARMYs via Weverse that he is battling a terrible flu and fever. ARMYs quickly took to X to trend "We love you Taehyung" and "Get well soon Taehyung." as they wished for his quick recovery.

More updates regarding VMIN's future activities and military enlistment are set to be unveiled in the future.