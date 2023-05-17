"My stomach just turned": Finesse2Tymes Twitter video leaves internet traumatized

Finesse2Tymes left the internet shocked after appearing in an explicit video alongside another woman. This comes after the rapper recently shared that he was in a polyamorous relationship with three other women. Several fans took to the internet expressing disdain over the video. The musical artist had not commented on the video at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, two netizens seemed to be extremely disturbed by the video. They wrote online:

The rapper boasts nearly a million followers on Instagram. Recently, he appeared in an intimate video alongside another woman. The clip seemed to be consensually posted by one of the women the rapper is involved with. The person who uploaded the video also attached a link to the entire clip which was posted on another adult entertainment website.

Twitter does not seem to have as many strict regulations about explicit content being posted on the platform, as other websites do. The video can be protected with a warning about its content being shown on certain accounts. Or, the video can directly pop up on certain feeds.

Netizens were not pleased with what appeared on their Twitter timelines.

Netizens respond to viral Finesse2Tymes Twitter video

Several netizens expressed disgust over the video. Internet users relentlessly attacked Finesse2Tymes for uploading the video online. A flurry of hilarious reactions in regards to the video also appeared online. A few read:

earth angel/ FLOYDUSA OUT NOW @rxchasshole Finesse2tymes look like an overgrown evil toddler Finesse2tymes look like an overgrown evil toddler

Shay Butta @Saltwata_Shay When he hike that leg up on that couch I was done! #FINESSE2TYMES When he hike that leg up on that couch I was done! #FINESSE2TYMES https://t.co/heatS4VJ2V

Jay ⚡️🧘🏾‍♂️ @zenjayg I’m tired is seeing finesse2tymes on the TL can y’all stop rt that video lmao I’m tired is seeing finesse2tymes on the TL can y’all stop rt that video lmao

nyx 🪽 @nbrxdrigues i’ve now seen more of finesse2tymes than i ever needed to see. i’ve now seen more of finesse2tymes than i ever needed to see.

♄ @auraful7 🤢 I could’ve went my entire life without seeing that finesse2tymes bs I could’ve went my entire life without seeing that finesse2tymes bs😐😒🤢

kodeine @JMBDrippy Why there’s a finesse2tymes S*xtape on the TL? Why there’s a finesse2tymes S*xtape on the TL? https://t.co/YCTfUpcMyE

Finesse2Tymes gives fans a glimpse into his polyamorous relationship

The rapper took to his Instagram account on Sunday, March 14, on Mother’s Day and gave his fans a glimpse into his relationship with three women. He wrote in the caption:

“Chocolate, Caramel, or Red, Long as she bout that bread”

In the series of images Finesse2Tymes posted, he could be seen posing for the camera with his signature chains, bracelets and rings. He also wore a backword basketball cap and showed off his grey and beige outfit. In the next image, he posed alongside his three girlfriends, whose identities had not been revealed to the public at the time of writing this article. He also attached a motivational video which spoke about how to climb the ladder of success. He ended the carousel with a screenshot which spoke about practising patience.

The father of two appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast back in March where he shared details about his arrangement. He said:

“I’m such a gentlemen and ladies’ man, it was kinda easy. I done had all of them tell me this separately. They like, “it’s kinda eay to accept what come with you because you so humble and so, you know, down to Earth. It’s kinda easy. I don’t ask for nothing but help from my women anyway.”

Finess2Tymes went on to add that- “it was weird at first” but then he thought about his “past life.” The Mob Tied singer went on to add:

“women ain't gonna accept that but it's a difference between being a h*e and a woman. A h*e gonna accept it because it's they job to accept other h*es but it ain't no woman's job to accept other women. So, for me to present that, it was kinda weird.”

Recently, Charleston White called Child Protective Services on Finesse2Tymes' 10-year-old son by claiming that he was witnessing “child neglect.” The rapper was unsurprisingly displeased by the act.

