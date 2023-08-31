"My two worlds actually collided"- Fans express joy as Troye Sivan releases Rush Remix in collaboration with Stray kids’ Hyunjin and Pinkpantheress

Stray Kids’ HyunJin and American singer Troye Sivan have been the talk of the town ever since their interaction at the Versace "La Vacanza fashion show". Since this occasion, Troye has not shied away from appreciating Hyunjin for his talent as well as his looks.

After much controversy circling around them, the two artists have finally decided upon a collaboration for new music.

On 30 August 2023, it was revealed by the artist himself through TikTok that artists Hyunjin and PinkPantheress have participated in a remix of his previously released song Rush.

The teaser was dropped on the same day as well with the full song dropped on the on August 31. The collaboration between these three unique artists had fans grooving with excitement.

Troye Sivan and Stray Kids' Hyunjin join hands for a collaborative song

Troye Sivan, who’s known for being openly gay has had his share of problems with the K-pop community after he had praised Stray Kids' Hyunjin during one of his interviews.

Describing the Stray Kids’ star he had said:

“I thought he was super, super, super sweet and, obviously, so beautiful. And then I deep-dived and was like, ‘this guy is insanely talented.”

This revelation was made by him through a TikTok video, where he had posted a fan edit of Hyunjin and playfully captioned it “Anyone know how to reach this man.”

After his comments on Hyunjin, the entire K-pop community started attacking Troye just because they speculated that he was romantically interested in the K-pop star.

Troye had revealed he was really scared after that incident and didn’t know what to say in the media anymore. This apprehension however turned into something fruitful as these two guys decided to collaborate for a professional music project together.

On August 31, the American artist unveiled the remix of his previously released track titled Rush, featuring Hyunjin alongside another English singer, PinkPantheress.

It's worth noting that the title of this track carries a slang connotation, referring to a substance commonly known as "poppers," particularly popular among gay men.

These substances are often used to enhance s*xual experiences. Correspondingly, the song's lyrics delve not only into sensuality, but also center around an affectionate, same-s*x relationship between the vocalist and the recipient.

Fans of Stray Kids experienced a mix of delight and disappointment with Hyunjin's participation, which lasted only for approximately 8-10 seconds.

While some fans were intrigued by the duration's potential connection to the group's total of 8 members, others felt somewhat let down by the brevity of Hyunjin's appearance.

Nevertheless, they were quick to commend Hyunjin for his stellar performance, even in the span of a few seconds. A subset of fans even observed that the voices of Troye Sivan and the Versace ambassador exhibited striking similarities, requiring a closer examination of the lyrics to differentiate between the two.

Fans shared a collective sentiment of happiness and excitement regarding this new collaboration. The Twitterverse was flooded with well-wishes and positive reactions, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding this intriguing musical partnership:

Even with a mere part, fans of Hyunjin were delighted to see this much-anticipated collaboration, making it worthwhile.