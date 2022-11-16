“My worst nightmare”: Jennifer Siebel Newsom testifies at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial as judge drops 4 of 11 counts

On Monday, November 14, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, 48, testified at infamous former movie producer Harvey Weinstein's trial in Los Angeles.

Jennifer, better known as a documentary filmmaker and wife to California Governor Gavin Newsom, said that in 2005, when she was still an up-and-coming actress, Weinstein, 70, used his former position as a movie producer to exploit her.

In an emotional moment during the trial, she described how Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted her. She said:

“I’m trembling. I’m like a rock (...) This is my worst nightmare. He was just so big and so determined … This was hell.”

The Guardian reported that Jennifer Siebel Newsom is one of over 90 women to testify against Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of using his power within the entertainment industry to systematically abuse aspiring young stars.

NBC reported that on November 15, the judge dropped four of the 11 counts against Weinstein. The decision was made after one of Weinstein's accusers, an unnamed woman, was not included in the trial. The Los Angeles County District's Office has not explained why this was the case.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom testified that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her at a hotel in Beverly Hills

According to NPR, Siebel Newsom testified that her disturbing encounter with Harvey Weinstein occurred at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. She said that she arrived in his hotel room to attend a business meeting, only for him to reportedly assault her after his employees left the room.

Siebel Newsom said that due to Weinstein's power, she felt helpless. She said:

“(Harvey Weinstein) was like the kingmaker, he was the top of the industry.”

She said that due to his influence, she was passive in the face of the assault. She testified:

“I was also trying to just be gracious and not be angry. I was just delicately trying to move away from him.”

When Mark Werksman, Weinstein's defense attorney, asked her further questions about the incident, Siebel Newsom stated that he was traumatizing her by making her recount the experience. She said:

“What you’re doing today is exactly what he did to me.”

Subsequently, Werksman proceeded to question Newsom about an email exchange she had with Weinstein between 2006 and 2008. The New York Post reported that many of the emails were to set up meetings between Jennifer Newsom and Weinstein, while at least one was a request for the producer's support in Gavin Newsom's campaign to become Mayor of San Francisco.

Elizabeth Wagmeister @EWagmeister



Full statement below in thread. After 2 days on the stand in #HarveyWeinstein 's trial, Jennifer Siebel Newsom's attorney says in a statement that her client "demonstrated tremendous strength" as Weinstein’s lawyers "ruthlessly tried to discredit her."Full statement below in thread. After 2 days on the stand in #HarveyWeinstein's trial, Jennifer Siebel Newsom's attorney says in a statement that her client "demonstrated tremendous strength" as Weinstein’s lawyers "ruthlessly tried to discredit her."Full statement below in thread.

Werksman questioned Siebel Newsom about why she kept in contact with Weinstein after the alleged incident. She said that she only did so in order to further her own career. She said:

"I was just hustling."

The Post reported that as she left the stand, Newsom was visibly shaken, as she was seen crying as she left the courtroom.

Elizabeth Wagmeister @EWagmeister "She knew that it might have been easier to keep the memory of her 2005 assault buried, but she could not. She felt an obligation to herself, her family and most important, to the women who came forward as well as the women unable to speak out publicly..." "She knew that it might have been easier to keep the memory of her 2005 assault buried, but she could not. She felt an obligation to herself, her family and most important, to the women who came forward as well as the women unable to speak out publicly..."

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence on assault-related charges in New York. He is currently facing trial in Los Angeles, where he was accused of similar crimes by four different women. If convicted, he could face up to 140 years in prison.

