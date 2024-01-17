"Nasty piece of work": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans slam Linda Darnell 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 14, 2024. During the segment, Linda Darnell, Monica's mother became the talk of the town as the cast member dived into their turbulent relationship and talked about some inside scoop.

The reunion wasn't the first time the cast member opened up about her relationship with her mother. She previously claimed that her family didn't meet her during the Bermuda trip because of her mother. Not too long after the season finale, a video of the two of them arguing also surfaced, during which Linda was heard telling Monica to get more screentime while on the show.

Fans took to social media to react to the revelations that Monica made and slammed her mother online. One person, @dezireme2 wrote on X:

"Monica's moms a nasty piece of work."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return to screens next with another part of the reunion special on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans call Monica's mom the "worst mom" on the franchise

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans watched part 2 of the reunion special on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. During the segment, Monica Garcia, the newest cast member spoke of her unhealthy relationship with her mother, Linda Darnell.

During the reunion special, the cast member told the cast that her mother abandoned her when she was only 12 years old to pursue a career on television. When Andy Cohen asked Monica Garcia whether her mother wanted to be in the Real Housewives franchise, she said that her mother prayed for it.

Monica stated that she "bombed" her audition to visit her mother and broke down crying. Instead of consoling her daughter, Linda prayed that she would get on the show if her daughter didn't make the cut.

This wasn't the first time their turbulent relationship was brought to light. Throughout the season, the cast member was vocal about their differences. She compared her mother to the infamous killer Ted Bundy by noting that both, her mother, and the serial killer were "charming."

In season 4, Monica was excited to visit her family while in Bermuda, but they canceled at the last minute. She broke down while Lisa Barlow comforted her about the same. The newcomer explained that she believed her mother played a part in the family canceling on her. The same was discussed during Tuesday's episode. She noted that since production told Linda that she couldn't go, she was "pissed."

Fans took to social media to react to the claims and slammed Linda Darnell for her behaviour towards Monica Garcia.

