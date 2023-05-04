"Nature is healing": Kristen Doute's WWHL comeback leaves Vanderpump Rules fans excited

Television personality, clothing designer, entrepreneur, actress, and author Kristen Doute has returned, and social media has been abuzz with excitement. The Vanderpump Rules star left the show in season 8 after she and Stassi Schroeder called the cops on former castmate Faith Bowers. However, Kristen recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she gave fans quite a few points to discuss.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), Kristen Doute shared her perspective on the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal. She also shared some unknown facts about Sandoval, who is also her ex. Doute and Sandoval dated from 2007 to 2014 and were in a relationship since season 1. However, in season two of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen accused Tom of cheating on her with Ariana.

While Tom and Ariana both denied the claims, the two did get together later. They were in a nine-year-long relationship that ended in March 2023 when it was revealed that Sandoval had cheated on Ariana.

Now, Doute is back in the middle of the cheating scandal that her former boyfriend is involved in. During WWHL, Doute shared that she has been receiving updates regarding various instances in which Tom has cheated on Ariana. Tom's nine-year relationship with Ariana ended after his affair with Raquel Leviss became public in March.

When fans saw Kristen Doute on WWHL, sharing her thoughts, they couldn't help but get a little excited. While some asked the makers of Vanderpump Rules to bring Kristen back, one person said, "Nature is healing.”

The fans' excitement over Kristen Doute's return

Kristen Doute is known and loved for her unfiltered remarks and has also been referred to as one of the best cast members (and former 'SURvers') over the years. Additionally, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she explained how similar Tom's behavior was right now to when he supposedly cheated on Kristen.

Kristen Doute elaborated on Tom Sandoval's description of his attraction in both instances. She said that in both instances, he had said that it was, "Magnetic, we kissed, the sunrise, best friend, blah blah blah." She noted that it was verbatim and pretty much the exact same thing.

Meanwhile, fans have been talking about how excited they are to see Doute back on WWHL. Some also wanted to see her on Vanderpump Rules as soon as possible. However, Bravo has made no statements about Doute's return on the show as of now.

Yvonne @YK__In_WI @BravoWWHL @kristendoute @BravoTV So good to see her on #WWHL . Kristen needs to be back on #PumpRules next season. She is the energy we’ve been missing. And heaven knows, next season is gonna be a whopper…🥴 @BravoWWHL @kristendoute @BravoTV So good to see her on #WWHL. Kristen needs to be back on #PumpRules next season. She is the energy we’ve been missing. And heaven knows, next season is gonna be a whopper…🥴

ahs @imrickdalton #WWHL Kristen Doute is so well spoken and level headed now. I’m impressed #PumpRules Kristen Doute is so well spoken and level headed now. I’m impressed #PumpRules #WWHL

Kristen @kr15xt3n on 🏼🤩🫶🏼 from one Kristen to another 🥲 #PumpRules @kristendoute looked fireon #WWHL I loved seeing her again🏼🤩🫶🏼 from one Kristen to another 🥲 @kristendoute looked fire 🔥on #WWHL I loved seeing her again 👏🏼🤩🫶🏼 from one Kristen to another 🥲💕 #PumpRules

Kristen Doute and Vanderpump Rules cast members are still friends

While Doute has been in touch with many of the cast members after leaving the show, for obvious reasons she hasn't been in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Tom. She was also present in Valley Village a few weeks back to support Ariana Madix amid the news of "Scandoval."

In the aftermath of the cheating scandal, she has shown unwavering support for Ariana on social media. A video of her playing Auntie to Ocean while at the play park was posted after she was invited to Lala Kent's daughter's birthday party.

She is in a relationship with Luke Broderick, the cohost of her podcast, S**, Love, and What Else Matters. Doute and Broderick met at a friend's wedding in June 2022.

Kristen also released a book after leaving the show, He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It. The book was released on June 2, 2020.

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 will be broadcast on Bravo at 9 pm ET on May 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes