“Need for robust legal measures”: Internet outraged as Taylor Swift’s stalker went back to singer’s block immediately after court appearance

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker, a 33-year-old man from Seattle named David Crowe, was arrested for the third time in five days after stalking the Anti-Hero hitmaker outside her Manhattan residence on Wednesday, January 24. The man had just appeared in court on stalking and harassment charges a few hours before his arrest.

Crowe had previously been arrested on Saturday, January 20, and then on Monday, January 22. Taylor Swift's entire fanbase was extremely concerned for the safety of the singer and demanded that the man be put in jail. Many wondered why he wasn't in prison already. In light of the events, one X user commented,

Netizens called for harsher legal measures against the alleged stalker (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens want alleged Taylor Swift stalker behind bars

33-year-old David Crowe can't stop allegedly stalking Taylor Swift. On Saturday afternoon, police reports indicate that the man reportedly tried opening a door at the Tribeca building, where Swift resides. Billboard reported that a 911 caller on Saturday claimed to have seen a "disorderly person" near the singer's residence.

The man was later released but caused trouble yet again on the following Monday when he was arrested when witnesses spotted him acting erratically in the same location. NYPD witness reports called the man "emotionally disturbed."

According to Billboard, prosecutors charged Crowe with two counts of harassment and one count of stalking. Prosecutors also alleged that the same man was spotted near Swift's residence around 30 times since November of last year. Marca reported that he had asked to speak to Swift on multiple occasions.

Charging documents revealed that the security guard had asked the man to leave the area 10 different times. However, after his Wednesday court hearing, where he faced the aforementioned charges, he was let go from police custody on a supervised release and was ordered never to contact Taylor Swift.

This did not work, as only a few hours after his court hearing, the man returned outside Swift's residence, despite prosecutors granting the singer an order of protection. According to NBC 4, he was arrested at around 1:35 pm for violating the terms of the same order of protection. The outlet reported that the man claimed he was looking for his pants, had no place to stay, and was falsely arrested.

Netizens were very concerned for Taylor Swift's safety. They couldn't understand why law enforcement continued releasing the individual even though he had repeatedly committed the offense and should have been imprisoned.

Netizens were concerned for Swift's safety (Image via X/@PopCrave)

According to Billboard, if Taylor Swift's alleged stalker was convicted for his first-degree harassment and stalking charges, he could end up in prison for a maximum of three months. If convicted of the second-degree harassment charge along with the previous charges, he could be in prison for up to a year.

