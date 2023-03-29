Netflix announces Black Knight date of premiere in new poster

Upcoming K-drama Black Knight has finalized its date of premiere. On March 29, Netflix announced that the first episode of the series will premiere on May 12. With a star-studded cast led by internationally beloved star Kim Woo-bin, Black Knight has heightened the anticipation of viewers across the globe.

Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 @NetflixKR 산소 배송이 시작되었습니다



오염된 공기로 가득찬 세계에서 생존을 배달하는 <택배기사>, 5월 12일 오직 넷플릭스에서. 산소 배송이 시작되었습니다오염된 공기로 가득찬 세계에서 생존을 배달하는 <택배기사>, 5월 12일 오직 넷플릭스에서. https://t.co/1iVMcWMotL

The upcoming K-drama is an adaption of a webtoon by Lee Yoon-gyun named Delivery Knight and is a futuristic dystopian action series set in 2071, when catastrophic air pollution has made it physically impossible to survive without a respirator. The bulk of the Korean peninsula is now a wasteland; only 1% of the present-day population has survived and continues to reside there.

There is an abject scarcity of resources and manpower, and survival is a herculean task. However, necessity has given rise to a group of dauntless people who serve as delivery drivers, a job that is critical to ensuring the survival of the inhabitants.

Kim Woo-bin dons the role of a legendary deliveryman in Black Knight

Netflix’s upcoming action thriller K-Drama Black Knight is set to stun the world with its intriguing plot featuring Kim Woo-bin in a new light.

The series narrates the story of a legendary deliveryman who goes by the name 5-8. He encounters a refugee, Sa Wol, who dreams of becoming a deliveryman, which is the only bastion of hope for refugees.

Deliverymen are the only force that can reckon with the terrorizing organization Chun Myung Group, which is driven by the solitary agenda of ruling the world by viciously dominating the populace with cruelty and force.

Kim Woo-bin will portray the role of the renowned delivery knight, 5-8, who nobody can defeat. Song Seung-heon will play the role of the antagonist Ryu Seok, the only son of the chairman of Chun Myung Group, Ryu Hae-jin.

Kang You-seok will play the role of Sa Wol, a refugee who longs to join the renowned 5-8 and is driven to be a delivery knight. Esom will portray the role of Seol Ah, a major in military intelligence who treats Sa Wol like a family and is responsible for looking after her.

The latest poster offers a sneak peek at the legendary delivery knight, 5-8, who is seen exiting his van and arriving with a parcel in his hands. The Chun Myung Group emblem is printed on the package.

The text in the poster proclaims, "Oxygen is now out for delivery." This gives some indication as to what may be included within the package.

The remaining one per cent of mankind has been stratified due to desertification in Korea. Deliverymen have developed into positions that play an extraordinarily significant role in society.

It is now up to the delivery knight, who is set against the background of a barren globe coated in sand and dust, to put his life in danger to save his homeland.

Black Knight is written and directed by Director Choi Ui-seok.

