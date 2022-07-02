Netflix drops new poster and teaser for upcoming revenge drama Remarriage and Desires

Netflix has dropped twin surprises for K-drama fans. We have a new poster and teaser for their upcoming revenge drama series Remarriage and Desires.

In the main poster unveiled by Netflix for Remarriage and Desires, Kim Hee-sun can be seen wearing a lavish mermaid-style gown and posing like a queen.

The rest of the cast members, including Lee Hyun-wook, Jeong Eu-gene, Park Hoon, and Cha Ji-yeon, stand on either side of her, looking ravishing in their black outfits.

The phrase "a scandal of revenge and desire" increases curiosity amongst audiences.

Readers can check out the main poster below:

The poster wasn't the only revelation. To further spice up the anticipation, Netflix dropped a teaser video for Remarriage and Desires.

The trailer for the K-drama begins with a lady wearing a gorgeous red gown saying:

"Let me marry a black level member."

She discovers Rex, a marriage information company catering to rich people.

"Marriage is a business."

The characters and their pasts collide. Rex's CEO, Choi Yu-seon (Cha Ji-yeon), creates a picture to find the most suitable bride for her older brother.

With the stage set for revenge and remarriage, Seo Hye-seung encounters Jin Yu-hee (Jeong Eu-gene), who has driven her life to hell.

Hye Seung runs into her race to become Black's bride and encounters her first love, Choi Yu-sun (Park Hoon).

Things get heated until the end, leaving suspense for audiences to discover on the viewing day of Remarriage and Desires.

Fans can watch the trailer below:

Netflix's Remarriage and Desires: Everything we know so far

The eight-part Netflix original series is helmed by producing director (PD) Kim Jung Min of Bad Guys and Squad 38 fame.

The series revolves around Rex, a matchmaking agency specializing in the remarriages of its wealthy and ambitious clients who are determined to marry rich spouses.

The main cast members include Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hyun-wook, Jeong Eu-gene, Park Hoon, and Cha Ji-yeon.

The five protagonists gather at Rex to satisfy their own agendas and desire for revenge.

Kim Hee-sun is at the center of this story. She stars as Seo Hye-seung, an ordinary wife and mother who loses everything due to the sudden death of her husband.

She attempts to rebuild her life with her daughter, but she is in for a massive shock when she meets the one who turned her life upside down at Rex. She participates in a race of desire to get revenge against them and take away everything they want.

She wants to avenge Jin Yoo-hee (Jeong Eu-gene), who ruined her life.

Frances M. @rances_olie Finding comfort in these beautiful Kim Hee Sun shots because today is a very dark and cold day. Finding comfort in these beautiful Kim Hee Sun shots because today is a very dark and cold day. https://t.co/7Ylqq67Zg1

Lee Hyung-joo, played by Lee Hyun-wook, is the chairman of a self-made venture company. He is part of the black tier, one of the wealthiest people in the nation, comprising 0.1 percent of the population.

He joins Rex to find the perfect business partner who can help him with his ambitions.

Jeong Eu-gene portrays Jin Yoo-hee, a lawyer who will destroy everything in her way to get what she wants. She enters Rex to get a faster entry into the rich and elite club, but Seo Hye-seung, who knows her past, will act as a roadblock between her and Rex.

Park Hoon will transform into Choi Yu-sun, a professor fighting against his stepmother Choi Yoo-seon, played by Cha Ji-yeon, for the colossal inheritance left by his father.

dra @katiezkatiee "marriage in high society is dangerous business" - remarriage and desires (2022) "marriage in high society is dangerous business" - remarriage and desires (2022) https://t.co/zUrvf9YLoj

He is also in the black tier at Rex. He is surprised to find Seo Hye-seung at Rex, who happens to be his first love.

Finally, Choi Yoo-seon is the CEO of Rex, a top matchmaking agency firm, in the logic that "marriage is a business where supply and demand meet."

dra @katiezkatiee remarriage and desires casts ig updates remarriage and desires casts ig updates https://t.co/ZLjm0ZVOL1

She is fiercely ambitious, power-hungry, and ruthless when it comes to achieving what she wants and will do anything for her benefit in Netflix's Remarriage and Desires.

Remarriage and Desires will air on Netflix on July 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far