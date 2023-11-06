Netflix Geeked Week 2023: Date, time, list of movies and more

Get ready for Netflix Geeked Week 2023 as it's likely to be a total game-changer in the entertainment world! Taking place from November 6 to 12, this event will blow your mind with all the awesome stuff they're going to unveil. Be prepared for exclusive sneak peeks and updates on fan favorites like Stranger Things, Rebel Moon, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Netflix Geeked Week just dropped some major announcements on X (formerly known as Twitter), teasing all the awesome movies, shows, and games that got fans hyped up. With a whopping 48 exciting shows in the lineup, the announcement had fan favorites like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things, and Squid Game: The Challenge.

The teaser on social media gave a taste of what's to come, with lots of surprises and a sneak peek of what's in store.

Netflix Geeked Week: Timed schedule from November 6 to 12 with a complete list of movies

Netflix Geeked Week 2023 goes on for a whole week, with one day dedicated to celebrating Stranger Things. Additionally, there are two days just for social media updates, where they'll be dropping tons of news on their online platforms.

The main event is three days of live streaming, where they'll give us exclusive insights and big reveals. And to top it off, the grand finale promises to be a thrilling end to the week.

- Monday, November 6: Stranger Things Day

The fun starts with Stranger Things Day, and fans can look forward to a day packed with awesome updates.

- Tuesday, November 7: Social Media Updates

The next day, we get five more updates that are posted all day long on different social media platforms.

- Wednesday, November 8: More Social Media Updates

Another day filled with social media buzz, giving fans another five updates to keep them engaged.

- Thursday, November 9: Live Showcase

This is going to be the best part of the event, with a live showcase featuring shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince. Get ready to be pumped up at 1 p.m. PT.

- Friday, November 10: Live Showcase

Get ready for another exciting live show! Netflix has got titles lined up like 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind & Power House Animation. It kicks off at 1 p.m. PT.

- Saturday, November 11: Live Showcase

There's even more stuff to look forward to like live showcases featuring Damsel, ONE PIECE, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. This awesome segment starts at 1 p.m. PT.

- Sunday, November 12: Live Rebel Moon Showcase

The final event of Netflix Geeked Week is going to be one for the books! They're doing a special showcase for Rebel Moon starting at 4:30 p.m. PT to end the week on a high.

Netflix Geeked Week: Final thoughts and what else to expect?

Netflix Geeked Week 2023 has way more than just the schedules they announced. It's not just about new stuff and news; it's a whole week packed with sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes info, cool merch drops, and exciting surprises.

You seriously can't miss out on Netflix Geeked Week 2023 if you're a fan. They've got an awesome mix of content, from gripping dramas to mind-blowing sci-fi, giving you a one-of-a-kind chance to get a special preview of what's coming next in your favorite Netflix shows and movies.

So, remember to save the dates from November 6 to 12 and get ready to fully immerse yourself in Netflix Geeked Week 2023 - it will be an unforgettable experience!