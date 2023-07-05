Netizens react as stabbed NJ teacher Ellen Greenberg’s family pushes to overturn ‘suicide’ ruling

27-year-old Ellen Greenberg was found dead after being stabbed 20 times in her apartment in 2011. Her death was initially ruled a homicide, but it was later declared that she died by suicide. The autopsy report also revealed that among the 20 stab wounds, 10 were from the back.

At the time, cops had claimed that there were no indications of a struggle.

Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

According to a civil lawsuit filed by Ellen Greenberg's family, the tragic death was ruled a suicide in February 2011, after a discussion with the city police. Since then, the victim's parents have been trying to overturn the ruling and get an explanation about the same from local and state leaders.

Jennifer Coffindaffer @CoffindafferFBI

First ruled a homicide, then changed to suicide. Complete LE incompetence followed by cover-up at play after deep dive.



As a parent, how could you not be so distraught waking… Jennifer Coffindaffer @CoffindafferFBI

This case is one of the most tragic I've seen! Tragic because this was ruled a suicide. Tragic because incompetence bred cover-up. Will continue to feature this case & advocate for

Ellen Greenberg's family and several supporters are currently trying to push Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to review the victim's case by ordering the medical examiner to re-investigate. They have also signed a petition to ask the mayor to reopen the case.

Several individuals on social media are voicing their concerns regarding the issue and have called the case and the ruling an "injustice."

Kari @Kari_KCL_ @CoffindafferFBI I agree! This case is an injustice and a travesty!! @CoffindafferFBI I agree! This case is an injustice and a travesty!!

Ellen Greenberg's body was discovered by her fiancé

In 2011, Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia teacher, was fatally stabbed almost 20 times in her apartment. Her then-fiancé, Sam Goldberg, was the first one to find Greenberg's body the morning after the blizzard.

Despite the presence of stab wounds in the back of her head, investigating officers claimed they found "no evidence of a struggle in the kitchen area or anywhere else in the apartment." A former pathologist at the Medical Examiner's Office, identified as Dr. Marlon Osbourne, was the one who ruled Ellen Greenberg's death as a homicide and then revised it to suicide, as per the New York Post.

Several investigators who studied and reviewed the case disagreed with Osbourne's findings and rulings. However, according to former homicide prosecutor Guy D'Andrea, if not homicide, the cause of death should have been "undetermined""

“Reviewing the file and the crime scene photographs and the medical examiner’s photographs, I don’t know how you come to that conclusion (of suicide). In all my years of experience, and all of the homicides that I’ve done, and suicides, I’ve never seen anything like this,” D'Andrea said.

Greenberg's parents also alleged that Goldberg's family donated to then-attorney general Josh Shapiro for the suicide ruling. They added that this was because Goldberg and his fiance were in an abusive relationship, and the latter even had signs consistent with the same on her body.

Several netizens have now taken to Twitter to react to the fact that Greenberg's death was ruled a suicide and called for justice as they addressed the Philadelphia Mayor.

Mish @MishKavarnos @PhillyMayor hi Philly Mayor. I see you’ve been online. Does that mean you’ve seen our tweets about Ellen Greenberg? Please help her parents? They have suffered for years, not only with grief, but by corruption. They need the truth to help them heal. @JusticeForEllen please. @PhillyMayor hi Philly Mayor. I see you’ve been online. Does that mean you’ve seen our tweets about Ellen Greenberg? Please help her parents? They have suffered for years, not only with grief, but by corruption. They need the truth to help them heal. @JusticeForEllen please.

Mikayla Criminology @miky6651 with regard to #EllenGreenberg if she was going to commit suicide why no once through the heart, why stab yourself 20 times, The ME ruling of suicide is just complete BS with regard to #EllenGreenberg if she was going to commit suicide why no once through the heart, why stab yourself 20 times, The ME ruling of suicide is just complete BS

Robert Howe @RHJesusispeace @JoshShapiroPA Why are you so silent on Ellen Greenberg murder? Ruled a suicide which is just wrong! What do you know? This is evil! A young lady murdered and you don’t care! You are like Biden and Obama. In need of Jesus Christ and true repentance! @JoshShapiroPA Why are you so silent on Ellen Greenberg murder? Ruled a suicide which is just wrong! What do you know? This is evil! A young lady murdered and you don’t care! You are like Biden and Obama. In need of Jesus Christ and true repentance!

Greenberg's parents are trying to push the Mayor to review the case

Ever since authorities ruled Ellen Greenberg's death a suicide, her parents are fighting to overturn the ruling. Her mother Sandee Greenberg described the politicians as being "unconscionable" and told Fox News Digital:

“It's hard to believe with the amount of facts in the universe that no one can understand where we stand right now.”

Authorities confirmed that they found no signs of foul play at the crime site back in 2011. However, they never publicly explained how they came to this conclusion. Greenberg's supporters collected over 150,000 signatures on a petition to ask Mayor Kenney to review her case:

“It’s important that these officials understand the public are watching closely and are prepared to hold them accountable,” the petition read.

News outlets have tried to reach out to the Mayor's office, but they have not received a response yet. Greenberg's family has also questioned why the authorities are "radio silent" at this time of crisis.

