"Never reciprocates respect": RHOA fans slam Kenya Moore for arriving late at a charity party and for her dress

RHOA episode 9 aired on Bravo on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Sanya organized the first-ever Mommi Nation charity auction, where many affluent personalities were invited to help homeless mothers. The auctioneer got Covid at the last moment, so Sanya had to ask Kenya to fill in, which she gladly accepted.

However, on the day of the event, Kenya disrespected everyone by arriving 1 hour and 30 minutes late. By this time, the event host was already talking about the items, and Kenya took over later. She was wearing a frilly red dress and black gloves with curly hair and managed to take over the event in a very loving manner.

She set the goal of $100,000, knowing the amount required was $50,000, and managed to get $78000 from the guests. RHOA fans were happy about the amount raised but slammed Kenya for not respecting others' time when she demanded that the cast always be on time.

Blue Sky @divalegaleagle Kenya never reciprocates respect. She's mad when the ladies are late to her events and is always late to their events. #rhoa Kenya never reciprocates respect. She's mad when the ladies are late to her events and is always late to their events. #rhoa

RHOA fans dislike Kenya's bold look for the charity function

Kenya Moore failed to impress the audience with her unapologetic smile and red dress. They called her out for slamming Sanya for not contacting her agent to hire her and for not reaching the function on time.

Tasneed👑 @Young_QUEENN Kenya said better late than ugly and showed up looking a mess #RHOA Kenya said better late than ugly and showed up looking a mess #RHOA

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Y’all are in my mentions saying Kenya was the auctioneer as if it makes it any less tacky for her to be THAT late #RHOA Y’all are in my mentions saying Kenya was the auctioneer as if it makes it any less tacky for her to be THAT late #RHOA https://t.co/FbceGtFBhq

Brett @brewsonn #RHOA How is Kenya this late for real though. How is Kenya this late for real though. 😬😬😬 #RHOA

Dr. Carlotta Berry, PhD #NoireSTEMinist® 👩🏾‍🎓🤖 @DrCABerry Sanya was trifing to ask Kenya at the last minute and not go through her agent but Kenya is trifling to be so late as well. Two things can be true. #RHOA Sanya was trifing to ask Kenya at the last minute and not go through her agent but Kenya is trifling to be so late as well. Two things can be true. #RHOA

MonetMJ @monet_mj Kenya showed up late to Sanya’s brunch and THAT is what she looked like. Yikes #RHOA Kenya showed up late to Sanya’s brunch and THAT is what she looked like. Yikes #RHOA

Look at the CEO @TerrilynCrawf20 I feel like Kenya just does not respect Sanya, she stay coming late to all her events or having some excuse #RHOA I feel like Kenya just does not respect Sanya, she stay coming late to all her events or having some excuse #RHOA

Mother Teresa @BravoFslur Kenya is DISGUSTING for showing up late to Sanya’s event raising money for homeless mothers! #RHOA Kenya is DISGUSTING for showing up late to Sanya’s event raising money for homeless mothers! #RHOA

What happened on RHOA season 15 episode 9?

Bravo's description of the episode, titled Better Late than Ugly, reads:

"Sanya plans her first-ever charity brunch for Mommi Nation, but family tensions threaten to take centre stage; Kenya's new boo pays her an in-person visit; Marlo comes down from the high of her first date with Scotley."

Marlo went on a date with Scotley, who sent her flowers the next day. Sanya was nervous about setting up her first charity to help single mothers. She was also uncertain if Kenya would help her, given that they just solved their issues. Kenya accepted the offer and choreographed a commercial for her hair care brand.

She got very happy when Roi popped on the set to give her food. Sheree met the OGs of the show - Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Kim revealed she was still upset with Kenya and Kandi over their previous issues. She also assured others that her marriage was going strong and that she was not selling her house, as reported by tabloids.

Sheree's son surprised her at the charity event to award her the OG Mom of the Year award. Sanya and Shari got into an argument after the former did not tell Shari about the schedule beforehand.

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The show is uploaded to the network's website and Peacock one day after the television premiere.

