New trailer of Kokdu: Season of Deity gives a glimpse of the intense attraction between the stars

The anticipation for Kokdu: Season of Deity is soaring, and the latest trailer heightens the wait.

On January 14, 2023, a new teaser for MBC's upcoming show Kokdu: Season of Deity was released, giving a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between actors Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang. Alternatively titled Kokdu’s Gye Jeol, the series is a fantasy romantic-thriller and features Kokdu, the mythical god of death or grim reaper. The role is played by Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun.

Kokdu is in charge of escorting individuals into the hereafter as part of his duties. Every 99 years, he returns to Earth to exact his vengeance on humanity. Here, the grim reaper has a chance encounter with Han Gye-jeol, a doctor who possesses certain mysterious powers over Kokdu.

The fourth teaser for the show starts with Han Gye-jeol introducing herself to the audience. Despite the hectic pace of her job as a doctor, she maintains a positive attitude and a cheery disposition. In contrast to her, Kokdu, when standing on the dry path of the underworld, is used to isolation and loneliness.

Given that the two characters are from two completely different worlds and live quite different lifestyles, it would be interesting to see how Kokdu: Season of Deity brings Han Gye-jeol and the grim reaper together.

The latest trailer of Kokdu: Season of Deity shows Gye-jeol commanding the grim reaper in a hilarious turn of events

With a supernatural premise, much of which remains shrouded in mystery, the latest teaser of Kokdu: Season of Deity provides a glimpse into the intense chemistry between Han Gye-jeol and the God of Death, Kokdu.

The teaser shows that even while the powerful and formidable Kokdu tries to keep up his icy and menacing persona, he immediately discovers that maintaining the same is somewhat impossible in front of Han Gye-jeol. Kokdu laughs at the silly demand when she shouts at him to kneel and apologize to her, but he is surprised when his body moves on its own to obey her directions.

It is unknown if Han Gye-jeol is aware of the power that she possesses over Kokdu. However, the bizarre phenomenon that keeps happening leaves the grim reaper with no choice but to assist her in her time of need. Even as he vents his frustration, Kokdu does not appear to leave Han Gye-jeol's side, which hints at a budding bond between them.

The teaser cuts to show Kokdu eventually making a bold proposition for Gye-jeol. He suggests that the two of them should date each other. However, this is met with hesitation as Gye-jeol responds to Kokdu’s suggestion by stating:

“If you want to date me, state some evidence. Evidence that we are meant to be.”

Replying to this, Kokdu says:

“Should we check right now? Let’s kiss.”

Kokdu: Season of Deity is all set to premiere on January 27, 2023, on Viki.

