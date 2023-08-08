NewJeans’ Lollapalooza 2023 setlist: 10+ songs that the Ditto singers performed

NewJeans performed at the Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago on August 3, 2023, and included nearly all of their released tracks in their thrilling setlist. From the hit debut songs Hype Boy and Attention to the latest favorites ASAP and Super Shy, the rookie quintet’s performance was loved by many across the world. Videos of massive crowds singing along with the group also went viral on Twitter.

The five-member girl group became the first female K-pop artist to perform at Lollapalooza music festival and they apparently made sure it was one that people would talk about for years. The song arrangements were another appealing aspect of their presentation as they performed different versions of some already-released songs to show fans a new avatar.

NewJeans’ includes their entire discography in the Lollapalooza 2023 setlist

NewJeans’ attracting a massive crowd at the Lollapalooza 2023 was not a surprise, considering several of their tracks hit peak virality last year and continue to do so. While Hype Boy, Ditto, and OMG continue to reign high on Spotify and TikTok, the latest releases ASAP and Super Shy also have attracted a fair amount of viral shares and streams across the internet.

Besides the SNSD cover song, and collaboration tracks for Coke Studio and Coca-Cola, the quintet performed their entire album discography at the Lollapalooza 2023. The members were as surprised as netizens when they witnessed the huge crowds singing their viral hits along with them.

Check out the NewJeans’ setlist for Lollapalooza 2023:

Hype Boy (Band version)

Cookie (Rock version)

Hurt (250 Remix)

Attention (Band version)

Ditto (Band version)

OMG (Band version)

*Super Shy

*ETA

*Cool With You

New Jeans

Super Shy

ETA

Cool With You

Get Up (Live performance debut)

ASAP (Live performance debut)

The quintet only performed the chorus for the songs marked with an asterisk (*) in the above list.

Fans’ reactions to the impressive popularity of NewJeans in the US

rosie

#LOLLAJEANS

you had more than 70,000 people singing along to your first ever KOREAN pop girl group in the middle of the day and 90 degree heat without being headliners... people can deny it as much as they want but newjeans made herstory in lollapalooza

NewJeans had already made headlines across the world for their confirmation in the Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago lineup months ago. They did so within a year of their spectacular debut, making them the first K-pop girl group to do so and even the fastest K-pop artist to get signed on as a performer.

The quintet also had fans enthusiastic after Spotify announced the Bunnyland event space made exclusively for the Ditto singers’ fans at the venue.

After their performance, several videos of the audience lining up for the stage, singing along to the majority of their songs, and even leaving the stage once done, went viral on Twitter. Take a look at the videos below:

newjeans didn't headline lollapalooza this year but brought in the biggest crowd tonight, they were all there for newjeans… their demand in the U.S. is INSANE

fujan @najufff



new jeans were so good at lollapalooza!!! the crowd was crazy like it was completely packed crowd. we were like sardines also everyone was singing and dancing it was rly cool esp when you consider the fact that new jeans is such a new group

fujan @najufff



🧚🏼‍♀️⁷

THEY ARE HERE TO STAY !!!



NEWJEANS AT LOLLAPALOOZA

NEWJEANS HERSTORY MAKERS

#LOLLAJEANS #Newllapalooza

YALL HEARING THAT CROWD ??? THEY ARE HERE TO STAY !!! NEWJEANS AT LOLLAPALOOZA NEWJEANS HERSTORY MAKERS

The quintet also achieved impressive results with their latest album, Get Up, by achieving the second-highest first-week sales of any female in Hanteo’s history. The group sold 1,650,181 in the first week, which was double their previous record of 701,241 sales of their single album OMG.

Meanwhile, NewJeans will next be seen on stage at Music Bank in Mexico on October 22, 2023. The concert will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes.