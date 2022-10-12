Nick Cannon Net Worth 2022: Fortune explored as father of 10 shares pictures of Onyx Ice

American television host Nick Cannon took to Instagram to share new photos of his daughter, Onyx Ice, taking on a very special promise.

The 42-year-old father shared two pictures of his 3-week-old daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, 40. The baby is seen donning a golden crown, which Cannon seemingly holds up. The next image shows him planting a kiss on his daughter's head. The images were taken by photographer Patty Othon.

He and LaNisha secretly welcomed Onyx almost two weeks before welcoming his tenth child, son Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell. He is currently expecting his eleventh child with radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon's net worth and career explored

Nick Cannon wears multiple hats. He is active in the entertainment industry as a television show host, rapper, actor, producer, and comedian contributing to his net worth of $45 million as of 2022. He is a self-made millionaire.

His annual income is estimated to be $5 million, a huge chunk of it stemming from his hosting duties alone, namely from Fox channel's The Masked Singer.

Apart from the list above, Cannon also works as a radio jockey, record producer, DJ, businessman, and author.

Cannon as the host of 'The Masked Singer' (Image via FOX)

Cannon started his career doing several stand-up gigs in places like The Laugh Factory, The Improv, and The Comedy Club - all located in Los Angeles, California. He was also a member of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, which opened for the likes of Will Smith, LFO, and Montell Jordan.

His music career was short lived.

Nick Cannon on Wild N' Out (image via MTV)

In 2005, Nick Cannon hosted the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice awards and MTV hit series Wild N' Out, which he subsequently went on to become an executive producer for.

The T.V. host married singer Mariah Carey in 2008. They separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. The couple share two children together, fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott. Their divorce settlement required Cannon to give $5,000 per month in a trust for the twins.

Following their divorce, Nick Cannon went on to have more children with four other women. He has son Golden Sagon, daughter Powerful Queen, and newest addition to the Cannon bloodline, son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell.

Abby De La Rosa and Cannon had twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021. The couple are expecting another child together.

Model Alyssa Scott has a daughter with the host named Zeela. They also had Zen, who died at just five-months-old due to brain cancer.

He also shares son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, who was born in June 2022, and his daughter Onxy with LaNisha, who was born earlier this year in September.

With 10 children and another on the way, Nick Cannon pays about $2.2 million in child support each year.

