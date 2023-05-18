NIKI’s ‘Nicole’ 2023 World Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

On May 15, 2023, Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI announced a world tour in support of her new album, Nicole. The artist will begin her tour in North America in May and wrap up in August, after which she will head to Asia and Australia in September. NIKI will then round off the tour with her headlining concerts in London and Europe in October.

Fans can check out the tickets as they go on sale on May 18 at 10 am local time via https://nikizefanya.com/. There were also local presales on May 16 and 17. Fans can check out more information about the tour on the artist's official website.

NIKI's Nicole 2023 World Tour: Dates and Venues

As previously stated, NIKI will begin her global tour in North America on May 21 and will conclude with a concert in Amsterdam on October 10.

Here are the dates and venues for NIKI’s 2023 World Tour:

May 21 – Forest Hills, NY – Head In The Clouds New York

August 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

August 05 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 10 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheater

August 12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

September 11 – Bangkok, TH – BCC Hall

September 13 – Manila, PH – Mall Of Asia Arena

September 15 – Singapore, SG – F1 Grand Prix

September 18 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall

September 21 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Music Hall

September 23 – Melbourne, AU – Festival Hall

September 26 – Jakarta, ID – JIExpo Hall D2

October 06 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

October 08 – Paris, FR – Trianon

October 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

Here's what the artist mentioned in her official tour announcement,

"CAT’S OUTTA THE BAG I GUESS but we’re goin back on tour all over the world this year !!! north america, asia & headlining australia & europe for the first time. i cannot wait to see ur lovely faces again. tickets onsale may 18, 10am local."

NIKI was the opening act for Taylor Swift's The Red Tour in Jakarta

NIKI's upcoming tour also features performances at festivals such as Head in the Clouds NYC, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands. The artist was the opening act for Taylor Swift's The Red Tour in Jakarta at the age of 15. She got the opportunity after winning a competition arranged by Taylor Swift and the ice cream brand Wall's, called Ride to Fame.

Earlier this week, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI released her new music video for fan favorite song Backburner. She also rolled out her latest live album Live at the Wiltern through 88rising. The live album has performances of songs from her album Nicole as well as previous popular tracks including Lowkey, Every Summertime, and others.

After Nicole's release, the artist debuted as an actor in her short film But I’m Letting Go. The movie is about her first love story and heartbreak and explores the story previously seen in the music videos for her tracks High School in Jakarta, Oceans & Engines, and Before.

The artist has previously shared that she tries to empower Asians and African Americans through her music. She stated the following at the Head in the Clouds Festival,

"I just want to say, as an Asian female, I do not take this day and this stage for granted. My hope is that above everything else today, that you feel heard, you feel understood, but most of all that you feel represented."

NIKI’s popular tracks are lowkey from her EP wanna take this downtown?, Every Summertime from the soundtrack album Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album in 2021, Indigo from her single Indigo in 2019, Vintage from her EP Zephyr in 2018, I Like U from her single I Like U in 2017, among others.

